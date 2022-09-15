Home Cities Delhi

Delhi residents to get power subsidy only if they apply: Arvind Kejriwal

With this move, the option to get the government’s power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year, power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not.

15th September 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites can avail the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. At a press conference, he said people can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 from Wednesday to avail the free electricity scheme. With this move, the option to get the government’s power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year, power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not.

At present, those whose consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. 
Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy, said the CM. Around Rs 3,000 crore is spent on subsidy by the government, the chief minister said. Kejriwal, however, clarified that the free electricity scheme will continue for those who demand and apply for it. He said both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for subsidy.

“In the electronic method, consumers can give a missed call on the phone number 7011311111. They will receive a message with a link, and clicking on this, they will get a form that can be filled up and sent back.
An official said that around 90 per cent of power consumers in the national capital pay their electricity bills online. In the physical method, consumers can fill up a form attached with their power bill and submit it at designated collection centres and the subsidy will continue from October 1, the chief minister said.

