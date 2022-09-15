Small steps, Big adventures 

Anjani Chadha By

To spend days scaling mountains while experiencing the charm of nature—trekking is both an adventurous and a stress-busting activity. Some people trek to enjoy the scenic view, some seek an adrenaline rush, and others just go for a trek to unwind. As the summers gradually recede and we step into autumn, what better than testing your endurance while enjoying an attractive view and the camaraderie of fellow travellers. To help you choose your next destination, we speak to three trek leaders from Delhi-NCR about the best trails to explore in the coming month.

FIND SOLACE BEYOND THE CITY

Founded by Mohit Garg in 2008, the Gurgaon Trekking Club is a community of avid trekkers who travel together to various places, particularly in and around the Aravalli Range. Recommending another spot in this area, Garg says, “Not to overstate this but Aravalli is often even more beautiful than the Himalayas. The Lost Lake trek is a go-to trek for our club as there is a lot to explore; there is also a river in the route so it is not just landscape.”

PLACE: Mangar Bani, a grove hill forest next to Mangar village on the Delhi-Haryana border. Also, the Lost Lake trek in Gurugram

DURATION: Both these treks are short, day-long expeditions

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS: Since September and October are rather breezy months, Garg feels that this is a great time to travel to these places.

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE SPLENDOUR OF HIMALAYAS

Trekkers Hub co-founder Chahat Channana (30) believes that September and October are the months when the Himalayas are most vibrant and the go-to place for anyone looking to trek. “The trek is very beautiful. During this time, the Himalayas are very vibrant. There is proper visibility. Sometimes, people can also experience light snowfall,” shares Channana.

PLACE: Rupin Pass Trek—it connects Uttarakhand with Himachal Pradesh

DURATION: Eight days

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS: Meant for experienced trekkers—those with prior trekking experience—this trek ends in Kinnaur. It is very scenic as you get to see both mountains and waterfalls, and also adventurous since it involves activities like river crossing, climbing, etc.

A CHALLENGING YET REWARDING EXPERIENCE

Chanderkant Arya (49)—founder of Uncharted Trails, a Gurugram-based travel company—has been in the business of organising tours and leading treks since 1993. “It is a river valley trek. One can experience flora and fauna, landscapes, villages, as well as huge mountains—all at once,” says Arya.

PLACE: Har Ki Dun, Garhwal, Uttarakhand

DURATION: Seven days

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS: The trek is meant for people willing (and fit) to walk at least 12km a day. One passes through several villages and valleys while completing this trek.

