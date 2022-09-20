Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrests former SP MLA Kishore Samrite in Bhopal

Published: 20th September 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 59-year-old ex-legislator Kishore Samrite was arrested from his home in Bhopal, where he was staying as a tenant, by the Crime Branch Unit of the Delhi Police for allegedly threatening to blow up the Parliament House if his demands are not fulfilled by September 30.

“Kishore sent a package in the Parliament house consisting of national flags, copies of the constitution, gelatin sticks and a letter stating that if his 70 demands are not fulfilled then he will blow up the parliament house on September 30,” said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Parliament Street police and a probe was initiated into the matter.
Talking to The New Indian Express, Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) said, "He marked the copies of the letter by name to the Security General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He sent such threat for gaining publicity."

The accused is infamous for such weird demands in the past as well. In 2019, he urged the election commission to give him 75 lakh or give him permission to sell his kidney to raise funds to bear the expenses of the election campaign. Police said that he was booked under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code for crimes like extortion, arson and rioting in the past.

The police have arrested Kishore under sections 286, and 506 of the IPC, 5 and 9B of the Explosives act and Prevention of Insult to National Honours act. On Tuesday, he will be brought to Delhi from Bhopal and will be produced before the Delhi Court.

Political history
Kishore had won the by-election from the Lanji constituency of Madhya Pradesh on the ticket of the Samajwadi party after remaining in the MLA position for 11 months. He also submitted a request to the Election Commission seeking registration for his election  party “Sanyukta Kranti”

