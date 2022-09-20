Platform Screen Doors in Delhi-Meerut metro corridor soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ensuring the safety of passengers, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The platform screen doors will act as a barrier between the train and tracks to ensure safe travel for the passengers.

The installation has started from Guldhar RRTS station of priority section consisting of automatic sliding doors, fixed door panels, platform end gates, emergency escape doors and fixed screens on the platform.

It will be integrated with RRTS train doors and ETCS level-2 signalling system, resulting in train doors opening and closing simultaneously with platform screen doors.

The train will only run when the doors of the train and platform screen doors are closed. Installation of screen doors for the remaining stations of the priority section has also started; gaining pace with the roof completion of the roof sheds of the stations. The PSDs will also help in preventing unforeseen incidents and reduce the risk of accidents.

The trains that will run on the RRTS corridor will consist of 6 coaches, comprising 5 standard and one premium class coach. The train has 17 doors in total and based on this, 17 platform screen doors will be installed in each platform of the RRTS stations.

