Home Cities Delhi

Platform Screen Doors in Delhi-Meerut metro corridor soon

The platform screen doors will act as a barrier between the train and tracks to ensure safe travel for the passengers.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ensuring the safety of passengers, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The platform screen doors will act as a barrier between the train and tracks to ensure safe travel for the passengers.

The installation has started from Guldhar RRTS station of priority section consisting of automatic sliding doors, fixed door panels, platform end gates, emergency escape doors and fixed screens on the platform.
 It will be integrated with RRTS train doors and ETCS level-2 signalling system, resulting in train doors opening and closing simultaneously with platform screen doors.

The train will only run when the doors of the train and platform screen doors are closed. Installation of screen doors for the remaining stations of the priority section has also started; gaining pace with the roof completion of the roof sheds of the stations. The PSDs will also help in preventing unforeseen incidents and reduce the risk of accidents.

The trains that will run on the RRTS corridor will consist of 6 coaches, comprising 5 standard and one premium class coach. The train has 17 doors in total and based on this, 17 platform screen doors will be installed in each platform of the RRTS stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCRTC National Capital Region Transport Corporation Platform Screen Doors
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp