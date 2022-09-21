Home Cities Delhi

Games set to hit the console: 'God of War: Ragnarok' overshadowed almost every other game

The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is an annual event with a focus on games developed in Japan, with an occasional focus on international game developers.

Published: 21st September 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the Sony Building in downtown Tokyo play Sony's next-generation video game Playstation 3. AP

Visitors at the Sony Building in downtown Tokyo play Sony's next-generation video game Playstation 3. AP

By Anusha Ganapati
Express News Service

I like that video game announcement are a big event, and millions of people collectively watch a bunch of trailers online. But Sony’s State of Play that happened last week had a single game (trailer) that overshadowed almost every other game on their list, God of War: Ragnarok.

We finally have visible reason to believe and be excited about the game that is in fact coming out in November. Kratos and his now angrier son aside, I am beginning to think that historical Japan seems to be the theme of the era. I am personally excited for Rise of the Ronin; the trailer for this PS5-exclusive RPG was also displayed at the State of Play.

Now, the State of Play event was relatively small—but there were two other games that I am looking forward to next year. One of them is Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, for which an enhanced version is set to release on the virtual reality PSVR2. I also enjoyed the trailer for Pacific Drive, which features interesting car action in a dystopian world. My review of trailers at State of Play is now cut short by another event that happened last week—the Tokyo Game Show. 

The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is an annual event with a focus on games developed in Japan, with an occasional focus on international game developers.

While Tokyo Game Show is more than just a showcase of trailers, I only saw the trailers online—and that was exciting enough. Unlike the State of Play, TGS extends across game consoles. This was highlighted in the gameplay of Wuthering Waves, a story-based open-world game that will release on the PC and Mobile.

This may be potentially the least interesting game announcement to others, considering that TGS also showcased Street Fighter 6, Yakuza, and Sonic Frontiers, and other games from big-name developers like Capcom, Square Enix, Konami, and more.

Interestingly though, it did feel like the biggest news that hit social-media active gamers was not actually a scheduled announcement—footage leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 in development featuring their first female protagonist reached the wider audience. Take 2 Interactive, who owns Rockstar, are reportedly mopping up the leaked content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
God of War: Ragnarok video game Sony State of Play Rise of the Ronin Tokyo Game Show
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp