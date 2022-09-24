Home Cities Delhi

For the Love of Literature

By hosting reading sessions with various literary figures, this collaborative event helped familiarise the city audience with diverse literature of European countries

Published: 24th September 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A discussion with authors

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Imagine being in a room with an international author as they read their work and then engage in a one-on-one conversation with them. This would be nothing less than a heaven-sent opportunity for literature enthusiasts who would not mind an elaborate tête-a-tête with writers.

This idea transformed into reality for a slew of Delhiites at the ‘Long Night of Literatures 2022’ (LNL)—a literary event that took place at Instituto Cervantes, Connaught Place, on Friday evening.

Organised as a collaborative project by various European cultural institutes in India, LNL brought together authors and literary figures from 11 European nations—Finland, Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, and Switzerland, among others—who read excerpts from their work with a rotating audience of Indian citizens. 

This one-of-a-kind event has made a return in physical form in India after two years—it took place virtually amid the pandemic. Throwing light on the intent behind this initiative, Seppo Nurmi, deputy head of the delegation of the European Union to India, said, ‘LNL brings together varied voices from across Europe.

The event is a unique platform that brings audiences face to face with authors from across Europe in a new form of setting while giving the authors a chance to exchange ideas and interact with the Indian audience.”  Friday’s event was preceded by a panel discussion themed on the changing literary landscapes of India and Europe at the Embassy of the Czech Republic, Chanakyapuri, on Thursday evening. 

Celebrating diversity 

A “literary speed dating” is the best way to describe LNL; the attendees—students, translators, writers etc., were divided into smaller groups. Each group got a chance to speak to the authors one after another, on a rotation basis. 

Authors focused on familiarising the audience with European culture through their texts. Austrian author Robert Prosser presented excerpts from his novels—Phantome and Gemma Habibi. As he spoke in German, an English translation of the excerpts was displayed for the audience. Prosser said, “It (LNL) is like the best-case scenario you can have for a literature festival.

We have different writers—from Europe—they come from different backgrounds. You get the chance to engage with an Indian audience and get to know them so that is a tremendous benefit as well.” On the other hand, a few like Antti Tuomainen, a Finnish award-winning writer, kept the space open for attendees to engage with him.

“I liked how he did not just focus on his novel but kept the space open to discuss books, what sort of Finland is etc. It felt like a normal conversation,” shared Himani Parasher, a West Delhi resident after attending Tuomainen’s session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhiites Long Night of Literatures 2022 Himani Parasher
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp