Give your homes a festive facelift

Supriya Ramesh By

Express News Service

The mere thought of decluttering and decorating one’s home before the festive season kicks in fill one with enthusiasm, because, let’s face it, who does not like a spick-and-span home.

Especially, post-COVID, people have become more conscious of their surroundings and, even from a décor perspective, are looking to take the sustainable route. One of the best ways to go green is by styling your interiors with eco-friendly, sustainable products. “Sustainability is efficiency. I recommend recycling and upcycling of products as it is the need of the hour,” says Chahat Gupta, principal designer at city-based Accentuate Interiors. You can shake things up at home by decorating your space using materials with low environmental impact or even locally-produced products while keeping your aesthetic sense in mind.

MATERIAL MATTERS

The material you use is key when it comes to décor. It is easy to source bamboo, jute, or cotton (and these are eco-friendly) to make furniture such as lamps, wall hangings, etc. You can also create screens and blinds using bamboo—it is malleable and easy to shape. In fact, bamboo can also be used to make serving trays and thalis.

Jute has been trending for a while—bags made using jute have now become a style statement. However, this material can also be used to create table mats, rugs, chair swings, hammocks, and hanging light fixtures. To soften the fabric and make it comfortable, you can blend jute with natural fibres like cotton and the material can be used to make pillows, linens, upholsteries, and curtains.

“Most of these eco-friendly decor items are easy to create and crafting them make up for some fun time,” says Gupta. She also adds that apart from bamboo, rattan and cane are also materials that are trending right now. “They are easy to use and install,” she says. Cane is naturally structured with small holes or pecks, which makes it easier to fold.

REPURPOSE AND UPCYCLE

Sustainable products are easily available in stores but buying them does not serve the purpose. Reusing, recycling, and upcycling products at home is the goal. For instance, rather than buying new furniture, you can give your existing furniture a makeover. Buying second-hand furniture is also a great option.

For those who love pottery and are inclined towards making items out of clay can also look to create idols, diyas, pooja thali, incense stick holders, and more. This makes for a fun way to de-stress and add new decorative elements to your house.

If you are not someone who has a predisposition towards arts and crafts, you can still make a conscious choice by opting for décor items such as rugs and pillows made out of recycled material that can last you beyond the Diwali season. “Sustainability is by definition the idea of something that can last long, or be 'sustained' thereby going into the future,” says Raghav Gupta, Director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic.

“Use biodegradable items like flowers and clay diyas to add an extra festive touch to your home,” Gupta adds. Incorporating greenery in your home can make things more lively. The simplest way to do so is by minimising single-use items. Making mud pots, decorating it with plants, reusing your old plants, and making new pots out of it are all some great options.

Refresh your abode

1.Materials that can be used for sustainable and eco-friendly decor are cane/rattan, bamboo, clay, recycled glass, and fabrics such as jute or cotton. Decorating spaces with such materials is not only good for the environment but also allows one to incur less resource cost.

3. Reuse old furniture or upcycle existing furniture and create a new theme by minimal changes under budget.

4. Opt for eco-friendly wallpapers made out of cotton fibre and handwoven fabrics using natural plant fibres.

5.Things that can be made from these are lamps/lampshades, wall arts, cushion covers with old fabrics (patchwork, diyas with clay, trays or platters and rugs and carpets.

The mere thought of decluttering and decorating one’s home before the festive season kicks in fill one with enthusiasm, because, let’s face it, who does not like a spick and span home. Especially, post-COVID, people have become more conscious of their surroundings and, even from a décor perspective, are looking to take the sustainable route. One of the best ways to go green is by styling your interiors with eco-friendly, sustainable products. “Sustainability is efficiency. I recommend recycling and upcycling of products as it is the need of the hour,” says Chahat Gupta, principal designer at Delhi’s Accentuate Interiors.

You can shake things up at home by decorating your space using materials with low environmental impact or even locally-produced products while keeping your aesthetic sense in mind.

Material matters

The material you use is key when it comes to décor. It is easy to source bamboo, jute, or cotton (all eco-friendly) to make furniture such as lamps, wall hangings, etc. You can also create screens and blinds using bamboo—it is malleable and easy to shape. In fact, bamboo can also be used to make serving trays and thalis.

Jute has been trending for a while now—bags made using jute have become a style statement. However, this material can also be used to create table mats, rugs, chair swings, hammocks, and hanging light fixtures. To soften the fabric and make it comfortable, you can blend jute with natural fibres like cotton and the material can be used to make pillows, linens, upholsteries, and curtains. “Most of these eco-friendly decor items are easy to create and crafting them make up for some fun time,” says Gupta.

Repurpose and upcycle

Sustainable products are easily available in stores but buying them does not serve the purpose. Reusing, recycling, and upcycling products at home is the goal. For instance, rather than buying new furniture, you can give your existing furniture a makeover. Buying second-hand furniture is also a great option.

If you are not someone who has a predisposition towards arts and crafts, you can still make a conscious choice by opting for décor items such as rugs and pillows made out of recycled material that can last you beyond the Diwali season. “Sustainability is by definition the idea of something that can last long, or be ‘sustained’ thereby going into the future,” says Raghav Gupta, Director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic.

“Use biodegradable items like flowers and clay diyas to add a festive touch to your home,” Gupta adds. Incorporating greenery in your home can make things more lively. The simplest way to do so is by minimising single-use items. Making mud pots, decorating it with plants, reusing your old plants, and making new pots out of it are all some great option.

REFRESH YOUR ABODE

Decorating spaces with sustainable and eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, rattan, jute, etc., is not only good for the environment but also allows one to incur less resource cost.

Opt for eco-friendly wallpapers made out of cotton fibre and handwoven fabrics using natural plant fibres.

The mere thought of decluttering and decorating one’s home before the festive season kicks in fill one with enthusiasm, because, let’s face it, who does not like a spick-and-span home. Especially, post-COVID, people have become more conscious of their surroundings and, even from a décor perspective, are looking to take the sustainable route. One of the best ways to go green is by styling your interiors with eco-friendly, sustainable products. “Sustainability is efficiency. I recommend recycling and upcycling of products as it is the need of the hour,” says Chahat Gupta, principal designer at city-based Accentuate Interiors. You can shake things up at home by decorating your space using materials with low environmental impact or even locally-produced products while keeping your aesthetic sense in mind. MATERIAL MATTERS The material you use is key when it comes to décor. It is easy to source bamboo, jute, or cotton (and these are eco-friendly) to make furniture such as lamps, wall hangings, etc. You can also create screens and blinds using bamboo—it is malleable and easy to shape. In fact, bamboo can also be used to make serving trays and thalis. Jute has been trending for a while—bags made using jute have now become a style statement. However, this material can also be used to create table mats, rugs, chair swings, hammocks, and hanging light fixtures. To soften the fabric and make it comfortable, you can blend jute with natural fibres like cotton and the material can be used to make pillows, linens, upholsteries, and curtains. “Most of these eco-friendly decor items are easy to create and crafting them make up for some fun time,” says Gupta. She also adds that apart from bamboo, rattan and cane are also materials that are trending right now. “They are easy to use and install,” she says. Cane is naturally structured with small holes or pecks, which makes it easier to fold. REPURPOSE AND UPCYCLE Sustainable products are easily available in stores but buying them does not serve the purpose. Reusing, recycling, and upcycling products at home is the goal. For instance, rather than buying new furniture, you can give your existing furniture a makeover. Buying second-hand furniture is also a great option. For those who love pottery and are inclined towards making items out of clay can also look to create idols, diyas, pooja thali, incense stick holders, and more. This makes for a fun way to de-stress and add new decorative elements to your house. If you are not someone who has a predisposition towards arts and crafts, you can still make a conscious choice by opting for décor items such as rugs and pillows made out of recycled material that can last you beyond the Diwali season. “Sustainability is by definition the idea of something that can last long, or be 'sustained' thereby going into the future,” says Raghav Gupta, Director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic. “Use biodegradable items like flowers and clay diyas to add an extra festive touch to your home,” Gupta adds. Incorporating greenery in your home can make things more lively. The simplest way to do so is by minimising single-use items. Making mud pots, decorating it with plants, reusing your old plants, and making new pots out of it are all some great options. Refresh your abode 1.Materials that can be used for sustainable and eco-friendly decor are cane/rattan, bamboo, clay, recycled glass, and fabrics such as jute or cotton. Decorating spaces with such materials is not only good for the environment but also allows one to incur less resource cost. 3. Reuse old furniture or upcycle existing furniture and create a new theme by minimal changes under budget. 4. Opt for eco-friendly wallpapers made out of cotton fibre and handwoven fabrics using natural plant fibres. 5.Things that can be made from these are lamps/lampshades, wall arts, cushion covers with old fabrics (patchwork, diyas with clay, trays or platters and rugs and carpets. The mere thought of decluttering and decorating one’s home before the festive season kicks in fill one with enthusiasm, because, let’s face it, who does not like a spick and span home. Especially, post-COVID, people have become more conscious of their surroundings and, even from a décor perspective, are looking to take the sustainable route. One of the best ways to go green is by styling your interiors with eco-friendly, sustainable products. “Sustainability is efficiency. I recommend recycling and upcycling of products as it is the need of the hour,” says Chahat Gupta, principal designer at Delhi’s Accentuate Interiors. You can shake things up at home by decorating your space using materials with low environmental impact or even locally-produced products while keeping your aesthetic sense in mind. Material matters The material you use is key when it comes to décor. It is easy to source bamboo, jute, or cotton (all eco-friendly) to make furniture such as lamps, wall hangings, etc. You can also create screens and blinds using bamboo—it is malleable and easy to shape. In fact, bamboo can also be used to make serving trays and thalis. Jute has been trending for a while now—bags made using jute have become a style statement. However, this material can also be used to create table mats, rugs, chair swings, hammocks, and hanging light fixtures. To soften the fabric and make it comfortable, you can blend jute with natural fibres like cotton and the material can be used to make pillows, linens, upholsteries, and curtains. “Most of these eco-friendly decor items are easy to create and crafting them make up for some fun time,” says Gupta. Repurpose and upcycle Sustainable products are easily available in stores but buying them does not serve the purpose. Reusing, recycling, and upcycling products at home is the goal. For instance, rather than buying new furniture, you can give your existing furniture a makeover. Buying second-hand furniture is also a great option. If you are not someone who has a predisposition towards arts and crafts, you can still make a conscious choice by opting for décor items such as rugs and pillows made out of recycled material that can last you beyond the Diwali season. “Sustainability is by definition the idea of something that can last long, or be ‘sustained’ thereby going into the future,” says Raghav Gupta, Director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic. “Use biodegradable items like flowers and clay diyas to add a festive touch to your home,” Gupta adds. Incorporating greenery in your home can make things more lively. The simplest way to do so is by minimising single-use items. Making mud pots, decorating it with plants, reusing your old plants, and making new pots out of it are all some great option. REFRESH YOUR ABODE Decorating spaces with sustainable and eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, rattan, jute, etc., is not only good for the environment but also allows one to incur less resource cost. Opt for eco-friendly wallpapers made out of cotton fibre and handwoven fabrics using natural plant fibres.