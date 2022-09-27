‘Click! Japan Photo Contest': Exploring picturesque Japan

Supriya Ramesh By

Express News Service

A number of aesthetically aligned, striking photographs will grab your attention when you enter the Art Gallery at India International Centre. The colours of nature in Sakura, the majestic Mt Fuji, cherry blossoms, fireworks at Rainbow Bridge—all seem surprisingly real even in frames. These were the first few sights at ‘Japan from India’s Perspective’, an exhibition that marks the fifth anniversary of the ‘Click! Japan Photo Contest’—image submissions by Indians who visited parts of Japan, have been displayed here. This event marks the 70th anniversary of Indian-Japan relations.

India and Japan share similarities in history, culture, and even religion—especially Buddhism. To celebrate this milestone and deepen the bond between the two nations, travelling back seven decades via an exhibition seemed like a great pick.

A bird perched on a cherry blossom tree

The photographs displayed here (more than 93) also include the top 10 winning entries, all of which depict myriad facets—beautiful sceneries, historical architecture, culture and food, latest technology, and other significant occasions—of Japan. These frames are hardly basic, and bring about the essence of the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’. For those who have never visited Japan, the images provide a chance to indulge in the many aspects of Japanese culture, nature, and landscapes.

In fact, these pictures also allow the viewer to broaden their understanding of the country. “The contest is not only a memory for those who took photographs during their visit to Japan, but also an opportunity for Indian friends to feel various aspects of Japanese culture,” shared a team member of Japan Information Centre, Embassy of Japan in India.

Exceptional entries

The selection criteria of the top 10 photographs were diverse—they were based on the expression, message, originality, or whether the images had an original and creative point of view. “In particular, the originality and expressiveness of the photographs taken in Japan from the perspectives of our friends in India were checked,” shared the member.

Moreover, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, the exhibition also has a section titled ‘Journey of Japan-India relations for 70 years’, which traces the history of the bond between these two countries. A few images include a photograph of the baby elephant Indira presented by former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to a few Japanese children, Japanese imperial visit to India, and those by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Strengthening ties

Over the years, India-Japan relations have stood strong across sectors including the economy, security, and people-to-people exchanges. “To further promote and strengthen the cooperative relations between the two countries, recently, at a summit meeting held during Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India in March this year, it was agreed that on the occasion of the 70th anniversary, people-to-people exchanges—including youth exchange, sports exchange, and tourism—should be promoted,” the member concluded.

