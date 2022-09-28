Home Cities Delhi

A reel dive into mystery

Bollywood films have been instrumental in instilling patriotism in people. Movies also provide the viewer with a glimpse of the past, present, and future.

Published: 28th September 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

(Above) Still from the shooting; (below) a still from the film

By Supriya Ramesh
Express News Service

Bollywood films have been instrumental in instilling patriotism in people. Movies also provide the viewer with a glimpse of the past, present, and future. In fact, many filmmakers browse through history pages to bring well-known figures to life on the big screen. One such name is that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Intrigued by the mysterious disappearance of Bose, Bengali director Amlan Kusum Ghosh made Sannyasi Deshonayak (2020)—a film on Bose’s life. It was specially screened as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Films Division Auditorium, Connaught Place, on Tuesday.

Ghosh uses this film as a medium to celebrate the spirit of Bose’s unparalleled accomplishments while exploring the enigma surrounding his death. Shot in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Leh, Ladakh, and Kolkata, the filmmaker has worked with renowned names including Victor Banerjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Locket Chatterjee in this film. 

A day prior to the screening, we speak to Ghosh about choosing Netaji as muse for his film, and more. Excerpts…

You have been a filmmaker for three decades now. How has Bengali cinema evolved over the years? 
Earlier, till the 70s, Bengali cinema was mostly dependent on Bengali literature. But, with the advent of our three musketeers—Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak—it has changed a lot. Also, in the last two decades, a set of new directors have come up to make it [Bengali cinema] 
modern. Moreover, we have plenty of good actors and actresses now. 

Does this film have anything to do with your family background of freedom fighters? 
My childhood association with people like professor [and former Indian independence movement activist] Samar Guha—a pioneer in unravelling the Netaji mystery—and [former Indian politician] Hari Vishnu Kamath, who was a great parliamentarian, has a lot to do with it. I was brought up in an environment where patriotism and the strange disappearance of Subhas Chandra Bose were of great importance and discussed a lot. 

Netaji was an exceptional leader and his disappearance has affected many lives. What inspired you to direct a film based on him? 
His uncanny disappearance and our government’s zero intervention in this post-independence has pushed me to this day. Even after 75 years of independence and almost 80 years of Netaji’s disappearance, there are so many classified files in the government’s custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood films Bose Netaji Bengali cinema
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp