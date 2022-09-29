Home Cities Delhi

100 per cent green generation goal by 2024: NDMC unveils Solar Policy draft

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the structure of the policy is ready and will be finalised after taking suggestions from all stakeholders.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday announced the draft of the Solar Policy 2022, prepared with a vision to convert its area to consume 100 per cent green power by 2024. The draft, approved by the council members, was introduced at a corporation meeting held in the day. NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the structure of the policy is ready and will be finalised after taking suggestions from all stakeholders.

“Discussions are on to chalk out a policy and we will also seek suggestions from the public on the same. The final plan will be drafted only after taking suggestions from all sides,” Upadhyay said.
“We will start by converting all our government buildings, hospitals, educational institutes, embassies, stadiums, bridges, public toilets, bus stops, and kiosks as consumers of solar power. An audit of all existing rooftop solar panels in the NDMC area will be initiated for the project ,” he added.
The audit report will be submitted before the next council meeting, where more deliberation on the policy is expected.

According to the draft NDMC Solar Policy-2022, the 100 per cent distribution figure will be applicable for any solar energy generating system with a minimum capacity of 1 KW of power. “This policy applies to all electricity consumers under all electricity tariffs in the NDMC area and all entities that set up and operate solar power plants in the NDMC area. The NDMC will encourage the implementation of grid-connected solar plants. All grid-connected solar plants shall comply with applicable CA (Grid Standards) Regulations, 2013 and other norms,” it said.

Upadhyay also said that before transitioning to a 100 per cent renewable power source, the solar electricity system will complement the existing power infrastructure in managing the peak electricity demands.
“Our daily daytime peak demand curve broadly matches the power generation curve of the solar system. It will help us manage peak time demands more efficiently. Besides, energy produced by rooftop systems is mostly consumed at, or near, the point of generation. It will allow us to minimize the transmission and distribution losses of power,” he added.

