Heart of the matter

Supriya Ramesh By

Express News Service

Age, genetics, and family history were once the key markers to predict the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In time, studies have proved that junk food is also a troublemaker in this context. Now, the untimely deaths of known faces in the Indian film industry–Raju Srivastava, Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar–who succumbed to heart ailments due to intense exercising, have caused fear among people across age groups. Our obsession with staying fit and getting lean can, in many ways, stress the heart out. As we enter the season of celebrations, it can be a challenge to stay fit amid the fun and festivities. On World Health Day, we speak to experts on how one can make smart choices while also enjoying the best this season has to offer.

Eat right, feel right

It is pertinent to be mindful of what you eat. With Durga Puja and Diwali just around the corner, it can be a little tricky for people with existing heart ailments to not realise when they’re going overboard with their calories. “It is recommended not to overindulge in salty foods and alcohol, stay away from smoking (even passive smoking) and seek immediate medical attention if needed,” shares Dr Amit Pendharkar, Director, Cardiology Unit-2, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

A balanced and healthy diet, good hydration levels, and ample physical activity are important for the body amid festivities. “We are all having processed, easy-to-make, and easily-available packaged food that is full of sodium and preservatives. It has a direct relation with heart health and can totally disrupt hormones, thereby increasing stress or cortisol levels in the body,” says Alka Gangwani, Dietician in Chief at Nutri Wellbeing.

By avoiding food with excessive calories, carbohydrates, etc., you can keep a tab on your heart health. “Garlic is said to be the best ingredient to support your heart health. Ginger is another miracle spice that helps lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, reduce triglycerides, and prevent blood clotting,” shares Dr Pendharkar.

Exercise caution

Heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases have become a common concern even among youngsters these days. “Excessive and unaccustomed exercise, consuming artificial muscle-building proteins can be harmful for your heart health,” says Dr TS Kler, Chairman, Cardiology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “Weightlifting when done in excess can thicken the heart. Workout like treadmill [running], cross-training, and indulging in supplements can cause damage to the heart and lead to arrhythmia,” adds Dr Pendharkar.

Those with a family history of heart ailments or a pre-existing condition must choose the healthy side of life. Consulting a dietitian before indulging in any fitness routine can help you pay attention to your heart health.

Dr Gangwani also adds that while hitting the gym, it is necessary to focus on consistency in the workout routine to work upon strength and slowly build up your stamina. Go for heavy exercises only when your body allows you to. “Keep a watch on your cooking oil—avoid saturated fatty acids and trans-fats,” she adds. However, allotting time for light workouts like taking a stroll in the park or morning Yoga can be beneficial.

Mindful eating

This festive season, enjoying mouth-watering delicacies and making conscious choices should go hand in hand. Make your favourite sweets at home instead of buying them from stores because you will know what goes into making them. You do not have to stop relishing oily dishes altogether, but be careful about what oil you use to make these. Homemade oils or locally-sourced coconut or olive oil are a few healthy options. Having a glass of warm water before you hit the bed might also help keep your weight in check.

Age, genetics, and family history were once the key markers to predict the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In time, studies have proved that junk food is also a troublemaker in this context. Now, the untimely deaths of known faces in the Indian film industry–Raju Srivastava, Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar–who succumbed to heart ailments due to intense exercising, have caused fear among people across age groups. Our obsession with staying fit and getting lean can, in many ways, stress the heart out. As we enter the season of celebrations, it can be a challenge to stay fit amid the fun and festivities. On World Health Day, we speak to experts on how one can make smart choices while also enjoying the best this season has to offer. Eat right, feel right It is pertinent to be mindful of what you eat. With Durga Puja and Diwali just around the corner, it can be a little tricky for people with existing heart ailments to not realise when they’re going overboard with their calories. “It is recommended not to overindulge in salty foods and alcohol, stay away from smoking (even passive smoking) and seek immediate medical attention if needed,” shares Dr Amit Pendharkar, Director, Cardiology Unit-2, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka. A balanced and healthy diet, good hydration levels, and ample physical activity are important for the body amid festivities. “We are all having processed, easy-to-make, and easily-available packaged food that is full of sodium and preservatives. It has a direct relation with heart health and can totally disrupt hormones, thereby increasing stress or cortisol levels in the body,” says Alka Gangwani, Dietician in Chief at Nutri Wellbeing. By avoiding food with excessive calories, carbohydrates, etc., you can keep a tab on your heart health. “Garlic is said to be the best ingredient to support your heart health. Ginger is another miracle spice that helps lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, reduce triglycerides, and prevent blood clotting,” shares Dr Pendharkar. Exercise caution Heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases have become a common concern even among youngsters these days. “Excessive and unaccustomed exercise, consuming artificial muscle-building proteins can be harmful for your heart health,” says Dr TS Kler, Chairman, Cardiology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “Weightlifting when done in excess can thicken the heart. Workout like treadmill [running], cross-training, and indulging in supplements can cause damage to the heart and lead to arrhythmia,” adds Dr Pendharkar. Those with a family history of heart ailments or a pre-existing condition must choose the healthy side of life. Consulting a dietitian before indulging in any fitness routine can help you pay attention to your heart health. Dr Gangwani also adds that while hitting the gym, it is necessary to focus on consistency in the workout routine to work upon strength and slowly build up your stamina. Go for heavy exercises only when your body allows you to. “Keep a watch on your cooking oil—avoid saturated fatty acids and trans-fats,” she adds. However, allotting time for light workouts like taking a stroll in the park or morning Yoga can be beneficial. Mindful eating This festive season, enjoying mouth-watering delicacies and making conscious choices should go hand in hand. Make your favourite sweets at home instead of buying them from stores because you will know what goes into making them. You do not have to stop relishing oily dishes altogether, but be careful about what oil you use to make these. Homemade oils or locally-sourced coconut or olive oil are a few healthy options. Having a glass of warm water before you hit the bed might also help keep your weight in check.