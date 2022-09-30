Home Cities Delhi

Graded Response Action Plan to pre-empt pollution in Delhi

Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold.

Published: 30th September 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A ‘finer’ Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)  a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation — will come into effect from October 1 and environment experts believe that advance action this year will lead to lesser incidences of severe pollution.

Earlier, the GRAP would come into effect from October 15. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for management of air quality in Delhi-NCR decided to implement GRAP early, considering suggestions from the public and experts that advance action can prevent drastic deterioration in air quality.
Under the revised GRAP, curbs can be imposed on polluting activities up to three days in advance based on forecasts.

Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold. This time, restrictions will be based on air quality index (AQI) values.
Vivek Chattopadhyaya, Senior Programme Manager, Clean Air Programme, Centre for Science and Environment said, “The pre-emptive action should prevent the sudden deterioration of the air quality unless meteorological conditions become highly unfavorable.” 

“The agencies should strengthen their baseline level action so that there is no need for emergency measures. They should be able to foresee a contingency and prepare a fool proof plan to deal with it, such as arranging CNG carriers and trucks for continuous supply of essential items,” he said.

Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, hoped that advance action would lead to lesser incidences of severe air quality.  “Only sustained awareness campaigns and continuous engagement with all stakeholders will resolve the problems such as stubble burning. Action just before the stubble burning period is unlikely to yield good results,” he said. 

The environment department will be using the new real-time source apportionment system which will help ascertain the contribution of all pollution sources in real time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Graded Response Action Plan GRAP Pollution
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp