Delhi police nab drug peddler trying to cross border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police nabbed a 45-year-old convicted man, just 500 metres away from the Indian-Bangladesh border, as he was trying to flee, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jafar Ali (45), was convicted and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment in an NDPS case in 2010. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the Crime Branch team apprehended the accused and his associates with 142kg of weed from Burari in 2010.

A case was registered under NDPS Act and during the trial, he was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine.

“In 2020, Jafar Ali was granted emergency parole, which was extended from time to time till February 27, 2021, and even after the expiry of his extended parole, he did not surrender and went absconding,” the senior official said.

As the accused was a resident of West Bengal’s district Coochbehar, a team was sent there to nab him. The accused fled from his native place to cross the India-Bangladesh border, however, he was traced and arrested from Kusherhat, Dinhata.

