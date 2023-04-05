1,600 slum dwellers in Delhi to get DDA flats soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1,600 underprivileged families will get their abode in the city by mid-year. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said that its multi storey housing project in North Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh will be ready for allotment by June end, said Raj Niwas officials on Tuesday.

Lt Governor V K Saxena reviewed the progress of works on the ambitious in situ rehabilitation project. In line with the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme of the DDA, flats under the Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project are equipped with all modern amenities, they said.

Nearly 95 per cent of the work on construction of 1,675 flats in Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster, meant for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, has been completed and it will be ready for allotment by June, officials said on Tuesday.

“While, of the 1675 flats being built, 1093 are those where the slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh will be rehabilitated, the remaining 582 will be allotted to beneficiaries from other locations. Built over 14 floors, these modern flats for slum dwellers are made of complete RCC structure and are earthquake-resistant,” a statement read.

Coming after the Kalkaji in situ rehabilitation project based on the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme of the DDA, these flats will go a long way in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s inclusive vision of a dignified life to the poorest of the poor, officials said.

Built along 14 floors, these flats are made of complete RCC structure and are earthquake-resistant. Spread over 340 sq ft, each of these flats have a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom and a balcony. While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 sq m, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1,000 sq m. It will also have a provision for parking of 337 vehicles, said officials.

