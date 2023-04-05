Power subsidy scheme extended by Kejriwal government

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet, in a meeting held on Tuesday, has approved extension of the power subsidy scheme for one more year, till April 2024, despite “conspiracies” to stop it, power minister Atishi said in a press conference.

The Delhi government introduced the free electricity scheme in 2019 which benefited lakhs of households in the city.More than 48 lakh domestic consumers, out of more than 58 lakh, have opted for subsidy as per official figures.

Consumers will continue to get free electricity on monthly consumption of 200 units. Those using 201-400 units will get a 50 per cent subsidy. Those who have applied for subsidy since October till date will get it up to March 31, 2024, Kejriwal had last year announced that subsidies will be given to only those consumers who will apply for it.

Atishi claimed that a file on power subsidy was yet not officially produced before the Delhi government, and claimed that the power department officials said they were under “pressure” to stop the free electricity scheme. She claimed that when the cabinet note was to be readied, like every year, for the electricity subsidy scheme to be continued, the officers of the power department were forcibly called to the LG Office, where senior leaders of the BJP were also present.

“...they all threatened the officers and got them to write a note on the files saying that the subsidy given to lawyers and farmers should be ended,” Atishi said. The cabinet also approved the extension of the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme. This programme provides group term insurance and medi-claim coverage to lawyers practising in Delhi, offering significant financial support in unforeseen circumstances such as death or illness. The payments will be directed to the LIC, while payments for the medi-claim coverage will go to New India Assurance.

Law minister Kailash Gahlot proposed the continuation of the policy. His colleague Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the scheme benefited many lawyers and their families, especially during Covid. The cabinet also decided to procure mechanical sweepers and water sprinkling machines to control dust pollution. It also decided to provide artificial limbs and other aides to physically disabled persons through a government agency.

