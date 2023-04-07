Forms of expression

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

On surveying Latika Katt’s awe-inspiring sculptures at her latest exhibition Metaphors of the Inner Realm, we are drawn to one in particular—the magnificent banana tree (right, below). This sculpture embodies Katt’s unique artistic style—every detail (leaves and other elements) is carefully crafted showcasing the artist’s love for naturalism.

As Delhi-based artist Durga Kainthola puts it, the towering piece is not just “fashionable”; its intricate details and raw beauty evoke strong emotions within us. Kainthola, who has followed Katt’s work over time, shares her insight into the artist’s process and is on point when she says, “Latika doesn’t do things to impress anybody. She does things that she feels are right… She doesn’t have to impress anybody.”

This exhibition—is opened on Thursday at the Gandhi-King Plaza, India International Centre, and will continue till April 20—features Katt’s collection of sculptures made from various materials including marble, terracotta, stone, and bronze. The above 40 works that are on display showcase the artist’s range and talent, and how she narrates tales through each piece. “This exhibition depicts my inner thoughts, my inner journey, and how connected each thought is. It is a journey of plants and insects that I go along with,” Katt explains.

Imperfections made perfect

Katt’s journey as an artist commenced at The Doon School in Dehradun. She recalls her father’s faith in her abilities—back then, he enrolled her in an all-boys school, and Katt was one of five girls in a school of 500 boys. This experience, she mentions, taught her the importance of equality, and was instrumental in shaping her into the strong artist she is today.

On recounting her formative years, Katt also credits her mother, “a spirited person”, who fostered in her a love for nature, which is—to date—an integral part of her work. Metaphors of the Inner Realm also stem from the same. “Nature does not only mean the external form but also where and how the roots are connected, how the process of life goes on and metamorphosis takes place… it means both growth and decay.”

Sculpted stories

Over the years, Katt has received numerous awards and accolades for her incredible contributions to the world of art. She proudly mentions her bronze statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru—a commission she won and is placed at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi.

An ardent admirer of French sculptor Auguste Rodin’s work, Katt is majorly known for her ability to sculpt people—mostly friends and family. In fact, she showcases the intricacies and emotions of the human experience through sculptures with ease.

Proudly sharing her accomplishments, Katt says, “I am the only lady in India who has a foundry, and I cast my own work. I am also the only sculptor in the country who does my own bronze casting.” Even at 75, her dedication to her craft is inspiring. She concludes, “Life goes on, and I want to keep working till my last birth.”

CHECK IT OUT

What : ‘Metaphors of the Inner Realm’

When : Till April 20, 11:00am to 7:00pm

Where : Gandhi-King Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

