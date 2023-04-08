Home Cities Delhi

18 Chinese app scammers arrested

After that, someone edited his daughter’s photo with a nude picture and sent it to the complainant’s WhatsApp number.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 18 people were apprehended who were allegedly running a fake call centre and defrauding people after giving them loans at low-interest rates through a Chinese mobile application.

Sharing details, Dy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received by a man in which he alleged that on February 25, he received a call on his mobile from a woman who threatened him saying, your daughter has taken a loan of Rs 3,500, which you should deposit through the link, otherwise your daughter’s nude photo will be made viral.

After that, someone edited his daughter’s photo with a nude picture and sent it to the complainant’s WhatsApp number. In that picture, indecent words like “XXXXX one night only 3,000” were used, along with the phone numbers of the complainant and his daughter.

