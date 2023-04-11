DU passes Rs 1,886-cr Budget; research to be encouraged

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 1265th executive council meeting of the University of Delhi on Monday passed a budget of Rs 1886.53 crore for the financial year 2023-2024. Along with this, the draft was also approved for promoting research culture in the university and the reemployment of research-oriented academicians.

In this first meeting of the new financial year, the Financial Budget Estimates (Revised Budget Estimates 2022-23 and Budget Estimates 2023-2024) for the year 2023-2024 were presented which were approved by the Finance Committee after consideration in its meeting held on March 21, 2023.

A total budget estimate of Rs 1886.53 crore was presented for the financial year 2023-2024, under which a total of Rs 512.34 crore is estimated in the salary head. Accordingly, a provision of Rs 267.33 crore has been made under regular faculty salary and Rs 127.01 crore for regular non-faculty salary and Rs 118.00 crore for other subjects such as leave encashment, LTC, children education allowance, medical reimbursement and other retirement benefits etc. Apart from this, the expenditure of Faculty and Non-Faculty vacant positions has also been included in the budget, under which an estimate of Rs 876.34 crore has been presented.

Under recurring (OH-31) expenses, a total estimate of Rs 582.19 crore has been presented for pension, non-salary items, non-net fellowship and Higher Educational Financing Agency. Along with this, an estimate of Rs 428 crore has been presented for capital assets like building, books and journals, laboratory equipment, classroom equipment and furniture, computers and campus development etc.

Minutes of the 1264th meeting of the EC held on February 3, 2023, were also confirmed during the meeting. After considering the recommendations of the committee constituted to prepare guidelines for the promotion of research culture in various subjects in the university and the reemployment of research-oriented academicians, these recommendations were also passed in this meeting.

Under this, retired research-oriented educationists can be re-employed. This rule will be applicable only in the University Teaching Departments/Centres/Schools/Institutions established by the University of Delhi, it has not been implemented in the Colleges of the University.

AAP teachers’ wing protests at EC meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Teachers’ Wing held a protest inside the Executive Council (EC) meeting of Delhi University demanding the immediate formation of governing bodies in Delhi government-funded DU colleges.The protest was led by AADTA’s Dr Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar, who are EC members of the university. They sat in the well of the EC meeting to press for the cause of absorption and to protest the non-formation of Governing Bodies in Delhi government-funded DU Colleges.

Speaking about the protest, Dr Aditya Narayan Mishra, the National in charge of AADTA, highlighted the plight of the professors and demanded that the DU administration stop arbitrarily displacing ad-hoc and temp teachers and denying absorption. He stressed that the absence of Governing Bodies has led to teachers being displaced by DU. Dr Seema Das, an EC member from AADTA, expressed concern over the massive displacements of ad-hoc and temporary teachers due to the non-formation of Governing Bodies in 28 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

