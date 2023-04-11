In step with a cause: Artistes against cancer

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Dance, as an art form, has gone beyond finding freedom in movement, improving one’s self-confidence, or even as a de-stressing activity. For many, it is a medium that can be leveraged to promote change. And as will be demonstrated by Jyotsna Shourie Dance Company on April 14, dance is also about supporting a cause. Partnering with the Indian Cancer Society, Delhi, the Jyotsna Shourie Dance Company has come on board for the former’s ‘Artistes against Cancer’ annual programme. The renowned Bharatanatyam exponent’s troupe of dancers will take the stage to perform their unique dance production, Unmasked: When Ravana Walked The Earth, at the city’s Kamani Auditorium for a fundraising event for cancer patients in need of financial assistance.

“The Indian Cancer Society has always dreamed big—we are always short of funds but big on ideas,” shares Jyotsna Govil, chairperson, Indian Cancer Society, Delhi, adding, “Some vital components of our effort—such as cancer screening and medical assistance for patients—require physical effort and a backing of funds. This is where events like ‘Artistes against Cancer’ are so important, as they pull in great maestros and the literati, acquainting them with the realities of cancer.”

Unmasked, a dance production that was conceived by Shourie—it uses different styles of dance including contemporary and Bharatanatyam—prior to the pandemic, was rethought by the choreographer amid the lockdown. In her show, Ravana—who is oft-represented as a demon god—is played by a contemporary dancer with “aerial, graceful moves”. The idea is to showcase a different side of the character.

“The age-old epic of The Ramayana, when redone, has to be such that you must add to the debate, and not tell it as it is. We wanted to produce something novel. We have concentrated on showing The Ramayana from the Lankan point of view and drawn from different versions of the epic to put together a thought-provoking performance. We have tried to bring forth the more humane side to Ravana, also showing him as a bhakt of Shiva.” .

Speaking about collaborating for this cause, Shourie concludes, “I have been in touch with the Indian Cancer Society, and they have been very encouraging. And, of course, we are honoured and delighted to be able to do this, which—in our own small way—allows us to contribute to the very noble work that they do.”

CHECK IT OUT

What: ‘Unmasked: When Ravana Walked the Earth’—A fundraising event by Indian Cancer Society, Delhi and Jyotsna Shourie Dance Company

When: On April 14, 6:30pm

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Delhi

