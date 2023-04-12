Delhi: Seized hand grenades country-made, terror angle being probed: Police 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country-made hand grenades recovered by the police from north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan area had an intensity to inflict maximum damage within 20 feet of its proximity, a senior Delhi Police official said. “It could have inflicted serious damage to anyone within 20 feet if it had exploded,” DCP (Outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh told media persons.

Sharing details of the seizure, the DCP said they received secret information on April 9 regarding the country-made hand grenade lying in the area of metro Vihar, Phase-II, Holambi Kalan, Delhi after which a team of Special staff of outer north district along with senior police officials reached the spot. “There, a suspected person was apprehended on the instance of a secret informer and he was identified as Dilip alias Billi,” the DCP said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was given around 10 country-made hand grenades by his friend namely Kashiram (co-accused) to keep these grenades in safe custody. Thereafter, the country-made hand grenades were recovered on the instance of accused Dilip alias Billi.

The official said the recovered hand grenades were put inside a plastic bucket and covered with grass and bushes and kept in the mud near a drain. The crime team and bomb disposal squad were also subsequently informed.

The accused Dilip alias Billi was arrested after registration of a case under section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Explosive Substance Act. The case is under investigation and the search for another accused i.e. Kashi Ram is going on.

“The motive for hiding these grenades in forest land is not clear yet. Facts are being verified in detail and further, the concerned Intelligence agencies were also informed to interrogate the accused,” the official said.

He further said that as of now the police have not found any terror angle. “Whether the grenades were to be used by gangsters or terrorists, is yet to be found out. Our team has already reached Madhya Pradesh and soon the second accused person will be nabbed,” the official asserted.

NEW DELHI: The country-made hand grenades recovered by the police from north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan area had an intensity to inflict maximum damage within 20 feet of its proximity, a senior Delhi Police official said. “It could have inflicted serious damage to anyone within 20 feet if it had exploded,” DCP (Outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh told media persons. Sharing details of the seizure, the DCP said they received secret information on April 9 regarding the country-made hand grenade lying in the area of metro Vihar, Phase-II, Holambi Kalan, Delhi after which a team of Special staff of outer north district along with senior police officials reached the spot. “There, a suspected person was apprehended on the instance of a secret informer and he was identified as Dilip alias Billi,” the DCP said. During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was given around 10 country-made hand grenades by his friend namely Kashiram (co-accused) to keep these grenades in safe custody. Thereafter, the country-made hand grenades were recovered on the instance of accused Dilip alias Billi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The official said the recovered hand grenades were put inside a plastic bucket and covered with grass and bushes and kept in the mud near a drain. The crime team and bomb disposal squad were also subsequently informed. The accused Dilip alias Billi was arrested after registration of a case under section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Explosive Substance Act. The case is under investigation and the search for another accused i.e. Kashi Ram is going on. “The motive for hiding these grenades in forest land is not clear yet. Facts are being verified in detail and further, the concerned Intelligence agencies were also informed to interrogate the accused,” the official said. He further said that as of now the police have not found any terror angle. “Whether the grenades were to be used by gangsters or terrorists, is yet to be found out. Our team has already reached Madhya Pradesh and soon the second accused person will be nabbed,” the official asserted.