Kejriwal is the ‘Pinocchio of Indian politics’, says BJP  

Published: 14th April 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar in Delhi on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, the Bhartiya Janta Party slammed Kejriwal for this ‘political conversion’ and labelled him ‘Pinocchio of Indian politics’. 

Addressing a presser, Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson of BJP said that Kejriwal’s political leapfrog from IAC to JFC is ironic and strange.  Taking a dig at AAP, Poonawalla said that those who were born from the womb of IAC- India Against Corruption have  now become JFC- Justification for Corruption. From being followers of Anna Hazare now they are followers of Lalu Prasad Yadav he said. He also mentioned Kejriwal’s old tweets where he targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav as a corrupt leader. 

“I wondered how come RJD and Lalu’s family are now being embraced in an alliance whose objective seemingly is to fight corruption. What has changed? “ Poonawalla asked Kejriwal.  He further elaborated that this alliance was cobbled up and  had no agenda of vision, or mission but only had unity in commission, corruption, politics of division, obsession with PM Modi and ambition for the position.  “Together these elements have formed Brashtachar Bachao Coalition ‘’ added Poonawalla. 

He also raised questions on the arrest of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, “ Is it not true yet another revelation has come to the fore where Manish Sisodia, who is accused no.1 in liquor scam forged and manipulated emails to show public approval for the corrupt excise policy which AAP was calling as world’s best excise policy?” said Shehzad. 

Not to be outdone, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday launched  an intensified attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that the agency was not willing to accept his complaint and denied him an appointment for 11 times. However, later he confirmed that his complaint on the Adani issue has been taken by the ED. 

“ED is not free to take the complaint on Adani mega scam. I sought an appointment 11 times. Finally, with great difficulty my team was able to submit the complaint to ED on the matter,” he tweeted. In a letter to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, AAP MP demanded seizure of the passport of Adani and the top people in Adani’s group in connection to the world’s ‘biggest financial scam’. 

