‘Mission Buniyaad’ extended to MCD schools

After having a successful ‘Mission Buniyaad’ in the government schools, the Delhi government is all set to extend it to MCD schools as well.

Published: 16th April 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Education minister Atishi interacts with principals of Delhi government and MCD schools during the Orientation Programme on Mission Buniyaad | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having a successful ‘Mission Buniyaad’ in the government schools, the Delhi government is all set to extend it to MCD schools as well.

This was announced by education minister Atishi along with the Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Saturday when the State council of educational research and training (SCERT) Delhi organized an orientation cum combined curricular strategy sharing for directorate of education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi on ‘Mission Buniyaad’ at Thyagraj Stadium sports complex, INA Colony.

Senior officials, the heads of schools/principals, mission buniyaad coordinators and mentor teachers of directorate of education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Approximately 3000 heads of schools/principals and mentor teachers had gathered at the Thyagraj stadium on Saturday to attend the orientation programme.

In the final assessment during January- February 2018, it had emerged that about 75,000 more students have learnt to read their textbooks fluently and 90,000 more learnt to do basic maths operations during the current academic year.

However, there were still about 2.5 lakh students of classes 6 to 8 who needed support to develop fluency in reading grade-level text and about 2.2 lakh students needed more focused practice to solve basic maths operations with confidence.

In order to bring alive the vision, it was decided to launch “Mission Buniyaad” w.e.f April 2, 2018.
Although the earlier three Municipal Corporations too implemented Mission Buniyaad in their schools, the progress of children was not tracked regularly and consistently.

Therefore, a case study conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in 2019 had recommended that a structured approach of Mission Buniyaad be followed with students of classes 3 to 5 in all schools of three the Municipal Corporations and the Directorate of Education.

TO BE FOLL OWED FOR STUDENTS OF CLA SSES 3 TO 5
Although the earlier three Municipal Corporations too implemented Mission Buniyaad in their schools, the progress of children was not tracked regularly and consistently. Then, a case study conducted by DCPCR and DIET in 2019 had recommended that a structured approach of ‘Mission Buniyaad’ be followed with students of classes 3 to 5 in all schools of the three Municipal Corporations and the Directorate of Education.

Mission Buniyaad
