A feast for the senses

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

The bustling streets near Jama Masjid come alive with fervour in the period of fasting prior to Eid. Despite the intense heat and chaotic traffic, we decided to experience this excitement by going for a Ramzan walk with Walkathon Tours—a Preet Vihar-based venture that offers private tours. The walking group comprised five enthusiastic city-based photographers along with this reporter. Our goal was simple: To relish the delicious food and immerse ourselves in the festive spirit while discovering the rich history of the iconic Jama Masjid and Purani Dilli.

Kebab

A spiritual journey

Leading the walk was walk curator Nishtha Joshi, managing director of Walkathon Tours. We started this journey at Jama Masjid’s Gate No 3—Nishtha shared the history of this architecturally impressive mosque.

“Jama Masjid derives its name from the word ‘jama’, which means ‘together’, or ‘jumma’ that signifies Friday—a sacred day for Muslims,” she explained. Joshi continued by shedding light on the significance of Ramzan or Ramadan—the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered to be the holiest month. During this time, Muslims worldwide observe a fast from dawn until dusk.

Aarti, a student from Malviya Nagar, mentioned how excited she was to explore the culture. “I am looking forward to trying out the Mohabbat Ka Sharbat. I have heard there’s a shopkeeper who has become Insta-famous for his unique style of cutting watermelons; can’t wait to witness it myself,” she exclaimed.

Haven for foodies

As we navigated the crowded bylanes—it was teeming with the Eid rush—of Chandni Chowk, we encountered a plethora of eateries that left us spoilt for choice. We savoured an array of delectable dishes—the rare Keema Samosa to the famous Mohabbat a Sharbat.

Throughout the walk, Nishtha shared her vision behind these customised tours. “This Ramzan walk is for food lovers who appreciate the rich history and flavours of Old Delhi. Delhiites are known to be avid travellers who are passionate about their food, and Old Delhi is a foodie’s paradise, especially at this time,” she shared.

We also spoke to Soumya Goel, who was participating in a walk for the first time. When asked about her food preferences, Soumya—a vegetarian—expressed her fondness for desserts. “I have a sweet tooth, and I’m looking forward to indulging in the Shahi Tukda.”

As we came to the end of our Ramadan walk, Joshi concluded, “For me, the real highlight is being able to offer our guests an unparalleled experience. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been here ten or fifteen times, I want to make each visit unique and unforgettable.”

Treats to remember

Among the various Ramzan food walks hosted in the city, Anubhav Sapra—he founded Delhi Food Walks—is known for his bespoke tours.

Sharing recommendations of sought-after delicacies that one must indulge in at Old Delhi, Sapra said, “One must not miss out on the fried chicken and Keema Goli (mince meat balls) at Haji Mohd. Hussain, the delectable pakoras at Kamaal Sweet House, the butter cream sheermal at Flora Bakery, the Butter Chicken at Aslam, the Biryani at Taufiq, the Shahi Tukda and Firni at Cool Point, the Keema Samosa and Paneer ki Jalebi at Chandan Sweets, and the Khoya Samosa at Aamir Sweets.”



