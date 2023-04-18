BJP insists Kejriwal ‘mastermind’ of excise policy case, asks him to quit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise policy scam in which Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday.

The Delhi Police made proper security arrangements before the protest and barricaded the roads. Kejriwal is the "mastermind" of the "liquor scam" and he will have to go, the BJP's Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva charged as he led the protesters.

Addressing the workers, Sachdeva said, “As soon as Kejriwal came out of the CBI office, he gave himself a clean chit but he also needs to understand that the investigation has just begun.” The police detained some of the protesters, including Sachdeva, as they marched from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards the Delhi Assembly and tried to dismantle the barricades.

He added that the Assembly Session is called to discuss the issues and problems related to the public but the last discussion on the issues related to the public was held in the Delhi Assembly on 29th March 2022.

“A total of 11 meetings have been held but not a single problem related to the public has been discussed in the Assembly,” added Sachdeva.

He also raised questions on the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly sitting on dharna outside CBI headquarters and said that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is not only a constitutional post

but an institution that has its own dignity.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari along with other senior party functionaries also joined the protest. Tiwari said, “BJP is fighting the battle of those sisters who fought against the opening of liquor vends near temples, schools and markets in Delhi. First Sisodia went to jail and now Kejriwal is also bound to go inside the jail.”

