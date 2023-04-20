Delhi power subsidy row: BJP demands CAG audit of discoms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi of the BJP on Wednesday demanded a CAG probe into the power subsidy given by the Delhi government to power discoms. It called the Delhi government’s decision to audit them through empanelled auditors “a big hoax.”

Its chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the Kejriwal government has been giving power subsidies to power discoms for the last 8 years without any auditing mechanism. “The truth is that the Delhi government and private companies are equal partners in power discoms. Since the revelations of the appointment of AAP leaders in power discom boards, questions arise whether a part of the subsidy given to power discoms is going back to AAP or some of its leaders,” said Sachdeva.

He alleged that the government has not taken any legal action to secure a hearing date for a case that has been pending before the Supreme Court for the past six years involving the audit of electricity discoms. He also raised questions over the credibility of the audit report.

Quoting Electricity Act 2003, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that the govt did not implement section 108 of the Act which is mandatory. The power department has issued an order directing the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to carry out a special audit in relation to the electricity subsidy the government provided to them in six years.

