A celebration of movement

Dance remains a universal language—it breaks through cultural barriers and enables individuals to express themselves in distinct ways. Ahead of World Dance Day—it is celebrated on April 29—Bharatanatyam exponent and teacher Geeta Chandran’s dance troupe Natya Vriksha is organising another edition of the World Dance Day Festival.

Hosted in collaboration with the India International Centre (IIC), Max Muller Marg, the 16th edition of this Festival will also take place at IIC—it starts today and will end on Sunday.

Odissi exponent Shalakha Rai

Connect and communicate

Tracing the history of this Festival, Chandran—a Padma Shri awardee, who founded Natya Vriksha in 1991—shares, “Exactly 16 years ago, we started Natya Vriksha. My husband used to work with the United Nations at the time, and I always watched the observances that they did. I used to be linked with UNESCO, and they would follow World Dance Day and celebrate it. They once asked if we could do something small—and, of course, we said yes. That’s how we started [this Festival] in collaboration with IIC. Initially, it happened on a smaller scale, where we conducted a few discussions and talks with legends, along with [dance] programmes. Later, it generated so much interest; we decided to diversify.”

Apart from focusing on varied dance disciplines from India, the festival is also centred on ancillary aspects of the performing arts such as movement, Yoga, and arts education. Chandran divulges, “This year, we will commence with a workshop [it will be conducted on both days] by Piyal Battacharya on his research work based on Natyashastra [the Sanskrit treatise on performing arts], followed by a seminar on the role of arts education. In the evening, two fabulous dancers will perform—Delhi-based Odissi dancer Shalakha Rai and Divya Devaguptapu from Chennai, who is such a delight to watch. Kamalini Dutt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award [for her seminal work in documenting dance].”

Blending varied styles

On day two, Puducherry-based Rekha Tandon will give a lecture demonstration on Yoga and dance titled Embodiment and Choreography in the Language of Odissi. Tandon shared, “Its [Yoga and Odissi] disciplines are rooted in sadhana (discipline), where the embodied practice seeks greater self-awareness. I will discuss my journey in amalgamating these two disciplines.”

Chandran’s Natya Vriksha journey—of 30 years—is a fascinating one, and this Festival is important in today’s times as it attempts to engage both non-dancers and dance professionals through lectures and performances Shedding light on her journey, Chandran concludes, “The journey has had many dimensions. Dance has so many facets, and it is sad that it is being minimised. There are so many things that you can engage in—and of course—the choreography is another major part. So ideation, choreography, music, so many things; I engage in almost all of them, and that’s why the journey has been very rich.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: World Dance Day Festival

WHEN: Today and April 23, 10:00am onwards

WHERE: India International Centre, Max Muller Marg, Delhi

