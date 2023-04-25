Delhiites have great taste in music: Asees Kaur

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

It is a daunting task to maintain consistency in the Indian music industry—a space where a new singer emerges almost every other day. The challenge is even greater for those with no connection to either the film or music fraternity. Despite the odds, Asees Kaur is part of a select group of performers who have made it to the top by their sheer hard work, patience, and perseverance. Kaur (34), who garnered fame because of her song Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah (2021), has also lent her voice to Makhna from Drive (2011), Bolna from Kapoor & Sons (2016), among other songs.

Recounting her experiences, the singer-performer shares, “My musical journey began with singing shabads and gurbani [hymns] at the gurudwara. Eventually, I fell in love with music and gained recognition in Punjab through Awaz Punjab Di [a TV show]. However, my journey wasn’t without its setbacks. When I tried out for Indian Idol] a singing reality show], I was eliminated in the initial round, which was quite disheartening. Nevertheless, I returned to Panipat [a city she was born and raised in], did a lot of riyaaz [vocal training], and eventually decided to move to Mumbai with my mother.”

Delighting the Delhi audience

Over the years, Kaur has staged several live acts—including a few in the capital. Calling the Delhi audience “an absolute delight”, Kaur says, “They [the audience in Delhi] sing along with me—no matter if it is a song by Beyoncé or an AP Dhillon number. Delhiites have great taste in music—they have diverse tastes and are familiar with Bollywood, Punjabi, Hollywood, and Indian music. Whenever I perform in Delhi, I get a phenomenal response from the audience. That is why the Delhi audience will always remain very special to me.”

Prior to her recent performance at the cultural festival of the city’s Indraprastha College for Women, there were reports of overcrowding at the event causing a stampede-like situation. When asked about the challenges she faces at shows, Kaur says, “When people attend concerts or events, they should be in a happy zone. It is the responsibility of organisers and the college to prioritise the safety of the artist and the audience. Safety is not just about the artist but about both parties, especially the audience.”

Kaur divulges about a deep emotional connection she has with Delhi, one that she says “brings her immense peace”. “I am a spiritual person and always feel at peace when I visit a gurudwara. It has been a part of my childhood and whenever I am in a difficult situation, I find answers to my questions there. Whenever I am in Delhi and have the time, it is important for me to visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib at Connaught Place, and enjoy Chole Bhature,” says the singer, who also maintains that if her songs are hits in Delhi, “they eventually end up everywhere”.

Moving on with music

Taking on the mantle of an independent musician, Kaur released a new single titled I Don’t Give A, which has garnered a lot of attention across streaming platforms. Talking about the song, she says, “This is a new and relatable song for everyone. It is about moving on in life and not constraining yourself in sadness or feeling helpless about a situation. It is important to move on and live life happily. I Don’t Give A is for everyone—including boys, who, at times, feel like nobody understands their situation.”

Ask her about her upcoming projects and Kaur signs off, “Right now, I am focusing on my non-independent act; this is an important milestone in my journey because we have worked hard on the song and I really want people to love it. There are other film songs in the pipeline and many non-film Punjabi numbers as well. Whenever I am in the zone of making the next song, I will start working on it.”

Quick Four

Favourite place to hang out in Delhi: Chandni Chowk

Favourite food: Chole Bhature

Favourite place to visit in Delhi: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Connaught Place

A lesson the city has taught me: Just move on in life... don’t get stuck.

