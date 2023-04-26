Home Cities Delhi

‘Haunted’ monuments to see heritage walks

The first such walk will start with the Malcha Mahal, situated in the heart of the national capital inside the Ridge forest near Chanakyapuri.

Hidden behind thick foliage, Malcha Mahal was occupied by the descendants of the Nawab of Awadh for over 32 years. |

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Tourism Department is identifying “haunted” sites in the city to conduct heritage walks there, an official said. Malcha Mahal, Ferozeshah Kotla, and Tughalgabad Fort are some of the historical sites where the walks will be conducted from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm. “We plan to expand the walks by adding haunted sites as we received numerous queries about these places,” said an official from the Tourism Department.

The first such walk will start with the Malcha Mahal, situated in the heart of the national capital inside the Ridge forest near Chanakyapuri. According to the official, Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Ferozeshah Kotla, and Tughalgabad Fort too have a mysterious history that intrigues people. A detailed plan on the “hidden and unexplored” historical places in the city is being prepared, he said.

