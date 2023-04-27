Nine men killed in 2022 by wives and lovers, claims activist 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as nine men were allegedly killed by their wives in Delhi last year, owing mainly to quarrels over extra-marital affairs, as per an analysis of news reports by an activist. In 2021, this figure stood at 12, said Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a noted documentary filmmaker and men’s rights activist.

She claimed that pan India, 271 husbands had been murdered by women in 2022, of whom 218 were bumped off as part of a conspiracy between the wives and their lovers. “The youngest victim was 22 while one was as old as 78,” she said.

“These figures were derived from an exhaustive analysis of media reports. The actual number is bound to be much higher,” said Bhardwaj, whose documentary film on fake rape cases against men in India titled ‘India’s sons’ was released by Netflix and featured in BBC World.

In one such instance, a 32-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested on May 16, 2022, for allegedly killing the husband, Arjun, on May 13, as per a media report. The accused, Swarnali Ghosh, worked as a medical service provider with different hospitals. During her stint at a South Delhi hospital, she fell in love with a colleague, Mohan Pal (35). Pal was caught while preparing to flee to his native place in Siliguri, West Bengal, from the national capital.

