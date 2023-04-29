Four new flyovers to be ready by year-end in Delhi: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four flyovers being built by the Delhi government will be ready by the year-end, PWD Minister Atishi said on Friday. She reviewed the progress of various flyover projects currently underway in Delhi with senior officials of the public works department.

The projects include the Sarai Kale Khan-T junction flyover, the doubling and expansion of the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden, a six-lane flyover between Anand Vihar and the Apsara border, a double-decker flyover at the Ghonda-Brijpuri junction and the Mukarba Chowk underpass.

“All these projects will fulfil the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi traffic jam-free. These projects are extremely important for making traffic smooth and after their completion, lakhs of daily commuters will be rid of traffic. The PWD is working round the clock to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated timelines,” Atishi said.

NEW DELHI: Four flyovers being built by the Delhi government will be ready by the year-end, PWD Minister Atishi said on Friday. She reviewed the progress of various flyover projects currently underway in Delhi with senior officials of the public works department. The projects include the Sarai Kale Khan-T junction flyover, the doubling and expansion of the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden, a six-lane flyover between Anand Vihar and the Apsara border, a double-decker flyover at the Ghonda-Brijpuri junction and the Mukarba Chowk underpass. “All these projects will fulfil the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi traffic jam-free. These projects are extremely important for making traffic smooth and after their completion, lakhs of daily commuters will be rid of traffic. The PWD is working round the clock to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated timelines,” Atishi said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });