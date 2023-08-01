‘Tweaked’ GNCDT Bill likely to be tabled in Parliament today

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to propose revisions to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. The GNCTD Bill, also known as the Delhi Service Bill, has long been a bone of contention between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre. The proposed amendments aim to address key concerns and redefine the balance of power between the two administrations.

According to AAP sources, there will be three major deletions and one addition to the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill. These changes seek to replace the ordinance issued by the Centre in May, which had overridden a Supreme Court order asserting that the elected government in Delhi, rather than the Centre, should have control over the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats in the capital.

The copy of the bill accessed by this newspaper revealed one key deletion from the original ordinance: the restriction placed on the Delhi Assembly from enacting laws concerning ‘State Public Services and State Public Service Commission’. The contentious provision has been dropped from the revised bill, alleviating a key contention.

Section 3A, introduced through the ordinance, explicitly denied the Delhi Assembly the power to create service-related laws. This provision is now omitted from the amended bill. Instead, the focus has shifted to Article 239AA, which empowers the Centre to establish the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA).

Under the new provision, the Lieutenant-Governor will be responsible for appointing individuals to various boards and commissions formed by the Delhi government. The appointments will be made based on a panel of names recommended by the National Capital Civil Service Authority, with the CM heading it. Another significant change pertains to the reporting requirements of the NCCSA.

The ordinance mandated that the NCCSA submit an annual report of its activities to both Parliament and the Delhi Assembly. However, this obligation has been eliminated from the amended bill, exempting the NCCSA from presenting the report before these legislative bodies.

The bill modifies provisions under Section 45D, which governs the appointment of chairpersons and members of boards, commissions, and statutory bodies in Delhi. The amended bill removes the requirement for ‘orders/directions of ministers’ to be referred to the central government before the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, thereby streamlining the decision-making process.

ADDITION

L-G’s powers of appointment to boards or commissions

DELETIONS

Removal of Section 3A, which explicitly denies the Delhi Assembly the power to create service-related laws

The tabling of annual report nixed

Changes in the appointment process

