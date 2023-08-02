Aromatherapy for meditation

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

About ten years ago, I was inclined to research on the effects of the much talked about aromatherapy. Most people associated this with beauty aids and massages and presumed that it was a newly discovered science. I, by nature, am comfortable when I get an in-depth knowledge about a subject and it was only when I was requested by a leading multi-national company to organise a de-stressing session through meditation for the CEOs that I actually delved into it seriously.

My research led me to believe that aromatherapy was a science, which had been used since time immemorial. It was actually discovered by a French chemist, Dr Rene-Maurice Gatefosse in the early 1900s. While working in his laboratory, Gatefosse burnt his hand, and his immediate reaction was to dip it into a liquid next to him.

He was amazed to see there were no burns or pain and learnt that the liquid was lavender oil, and so his research on the effects of essential oils began. In simple words, I believe that aromatherapy has everything to do with the nose- or the olfactory sense! Incense in a temple brings about a feeling of peace and calm and inhaling the fresh smell of flowers is always so exhilarating! Ever wondered why our appetite is gone when we have a cold? Simple- you cannot smell the aroma of food because of a blocked nose.

Many a times, I have welcomed a good smelling man to sit next to me and talk nonsense. I have also cringed at the foul smell of sweat in an intelligent man who is talking sense! I have a strong nose you see! The ancient Greeks used to mix animal fat and perfume and make small cones and place them on their heads. Then people went about their work.

With the heat, these tiny pyramids melted, and the perfume would spread all over their bodies surrounding them with a pleasant aroma – aromatherapy again! The sense of smell is very significant to our psyche- the aroma of plants, spices and herbs have a healing and therapeutic value in our lives. As our lifestyles become more stressful and wrangled, I find the need to calm and relax our minds even more.

Meditating with aroma oils has a curing and healing effect not only on our mind but also on our body. In my years of research, I have been successfully able to take off people who are addicted to sleeping tablets and suffered insomnia with blends of aromatic oils. Meditating with an aroma lamp with the right blends helps focus the inner self. Inhaling the oils while focusing on breathing- which is the essence of meditation – helps bring clarity, calmness, relaxation , and increases oxygen to the body, bringing about creativity and inner peace. There are various views about how to meditate: sitting in a certain posture cross-legged and creating the surroundings. However, I feel one can meditate anywhere: lying down, sitting in your office chair.

Now you have some wonderful secret recipes of my aroma blends. Start to meditate with aromatherapy. Once you see the changes and reduce the stress in your lives, you’ll be wondering how you have lived without it all these years! Not only that, beauty and being beautiful is all about a sense of wellness which can be brought about once you have decided to follow a path of alternatives and use the treasure that Mother Nature has stored in her nooks and corners. Use these remedies wisely and enjoy them for a

healthier you!

SOME EASY OILS BLENDS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM

If you are feeling foggy and unfocussed and have an important meeting-

4 drops lemon oil

2 drops black pepper oil

2 drops eucalyptus oil

If you have had a nervewracking day and nothing seems to calm you-

2 drops chamomile oil

4 drops sandalwood oil

2 drops neroli oil

If you have been tossing and turning in bed, meditate 15 minutes daily before you retire, with this oil blend-

4 drops lavender

2 drops cedarwood

2 drops clary sage

If you are feeling nervous and lack confidence before a meeting or an exam-

4 drops pine

2 drops bergamot

2 drops lemon

To bring about passion in your life-

2 drops patchouli

2 drops rose

4 drops ylang-ylang

