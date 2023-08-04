Home Cities Delhi

Woman dies of cardiac arrest after elevator enters 'free fall' in Noida building

Hundreds of residents of Paras Tierra came out in the society’s complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather near the area where a 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest after the cable of a lift at a housing complex snapped, leading to a free fall.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest on Thursday after the cable of a lift at a group housing complex here snapped, leading to a free fall between floors, police officials said.

The lift did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building, a police official said about the incident that took place around 4.30 pm in the high-rise society located in Sector 137.

Sushila Devi was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall. She had pressed the button from the eighth floor for the lift to go down. However, someone from an upper floor of the building had already called the lift, which was going up when she entered it, the official said.

“Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment,” the police said in a statement.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital.
“The woman had injuries on the back of her head and some abrasions on her elbows, which appears to have been caused due to the fall of the lift. There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event,” a doctor of the Felix Hospital told PTI.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the patient but were unsuccessful in reviving her, the doctor added.
Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of Paras Tierra came out in the society’s complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts, with police force being deployed there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paras Tierra Elevator malfunction
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp