Woman dies of cardiac arrest after elevator enters 'free fall' in Noida building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest on Thursday after the cable of a lift at a group housing complex here snapped, leading to a free fall between floors, police officials said.

The lift did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building, a police official said about the incident that took place around 4.30 pm in the high-rise society located in Sector 137.

Sushila Devi was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall. She had pressed the button from the eighth floor for the lift to go down. However, someone from an upper floor of the building had already called the lift, which was going up when she entered it, the official said.

“Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment,” the police said in a statement.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital.

“The woman had injuries on the back of her head and some abrasions on her elbows, which appears to have been caused due to the fall of the lift. There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event,” a doctor of the Felix Hospital told PTI.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the patient but were unsuccessful in reviving her, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of Paras Tierra came out in the society’s complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts, with police force being deployed there.

