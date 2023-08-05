Tillu Tajpuriya murder: 3 months later, 936-page chargesheet filed 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed a 936-page charge sheet against six people in the murder case of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was brutally stabbed to death inside the premises of Tihar Jail.

The six accused, Deepak alias Tittar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Riyaz Khan alias Sonu, Rajesh alias Karambir, Vinod alias Chavanni, and Ataul Rehman Khan, all inmates of central jail no 8, were charged with murder.

On May 2, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was the prime accused in the killing of rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at Rohini Court complex in September 2021, was stabbed to death by rival inmates. The charge sheet revealed that the six assailants murdered Tillu to avenge the murder of their leader Jitender Gogi.

In the two videos that went viral on social, the attackers could be clearly seen stabbing Tajpuriya until he fell unconscious. The assailants stabbed Tillu for more than 90 times. In one video, a few people can be seen carrying Tajpuriya’s body on a bed sheet and keeping it on the floor as more than half a dozen policemen stood by.

Suddenly, the attackers came again from a separate entrance and two among them began stabbing Tajpuriya’s body, repeatedly, around his throat area. Even though heavily wounded, Tajpuriya was possibly alive at that time as his legs could be seen moving as the attackers kept stabbing him amid the presence of policemen.

In the charge sheet, the police have cited 113 witnesses and attached CCTV footage of the incident, statements under sections 161 and 164 of the Cr.P.C. of the eyewitnesses who were present there, recovery of the weapons and recovery of blood-stained clothes and shoes at the instance of accused persons.

Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by members of Gogi gang who cut two iron grilles of the high-security prison and stabbed him “40-50 times”, officials said. Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Case history

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by members of Gogi gang who cut two iron grilles of the high-security prison

Tajpuriya was a resident of Tajpur village near Alipur in Delhi. He was arrested in 2016 for his multiple crimes and since then he has been in jail.

In September 2021, Tajpuriya was allegedly involved in the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi in a shootout inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex.

