Prominent players evince interest in Rs 4,700-cr railway station rebuild project

The innovative terraced ‘Infinity’ shape of the station building spans three floors.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:50 AM

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rail Land Development Authority concluded a pre-bid meeting attended by prominent construction houses on Friday in connection to the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station which will cost approx. Rs 4700 crores and construction of the project will be for a period of 45 months.  

The revamped New Delhi Railway station will combine railway facilities with commercial complexes, showcasing a modern and sophisticated design enriched with state-of-the-art technology and passenger amenities.

Vice Chairman, RLDA Ved Parkash Dudeja, said, “The objective of the project is to elevate NDLS into a world-class transportation hub, providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. The associated infrastructure construction includes the development of commercial spaces, modern passenger terminals, parking facilities and other amenities.”

The innovative terraced ‘Infinity’ shape of the station building spans three floors. Functioning as a terminal for Transit-Oriented Development, it will serve as a multi-modal hub, catering to various transportation modes.

