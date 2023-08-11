Justice is a luxury, accessible only to the rich: Neelam Krishnamoorthy

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

As the Uphaar cinema hall, where 59 cinemagoers were killed in a massive blaze in 1997, is to be de-sealed as per the last week’s court order, the fate of Delhi’s biggest fire tragedy victims’ kin portrays a depressing picture while the owners get their property back in the city.

On August 2, a Delhi court ordered to de-seal Uphaar cinema hall, where 59 cinemagoers were killed in a massive blaze during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, after considering an application by Ansal Theatres and Club Hotels Private Ltd, whose former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, both convicted in the fire tragedy case.

The case is known for its two-and-a-half decade-old legal fight by a couple Neelam and her husband Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who have lost their two children in the tragedy. The legal battle of the grief-stricken couple for justice when they met obstacles being faced by common people to approach the legal system and delay of administration, is now streaming on Netflix as ‘Trial By Fire’.

Neelam, who also serves as the chairperson of the Association of the Victims of the Uphaar Tragedy, has fought a long and hard battle for justice against Sushil and Gopal Ansal. In an exclusive interview with Jaison Wilson after the court verdict, Neelam Krishnamoorthy talked to TNIE.

Excerpts:

What is your take on the court’s verdict which now allows Ansals to get back Uphaar theatres?

In this case, it is the victims who have lost everything. But the courts are very sympathetic towards the Ansals, even when it comes to sentencing them or releasing the property. While sentencing them the court said, “Oh these people have grown old.” My question is, who has allowed them to grow old? Why did the court take two decades to decide a small matter? It was an open-and-shut case. I had moved the SC after the Ansals tampered with evidence. The apex court cancelled the bail. Thereafter, they were behind bars. Then the lawyers concluded the arguments in 26 hearings. When the matter came to the SC in 2010, then for 2 years, the lawyer kept on asking for adjournment and the SC kept granting it.

Are you talking about the value of land of property?

Yes, the property around 2480 square yards, as per their submission, worth 180 crore in 2015 will be many crores now. They can make it into a multiplex shopping mall. You can imagine how much they’re going to earn. They can sell those shops to the people or can put it on rent.

What is the plight of a common man who is approaching justice now and then?



Frankly, things were a little better in 97. If I had known the present system, I would have never approached the courts. I made a statement in 2015 when I said “I would have picked up a gun and shot them and I would have pleaded insanity. That was a better way of getting justice or getting closure for me.” I’ve already made the statement. I have no inhibitions about it. I have written that in my book also. If I knew the system works at the speed of a bullock cart, I would have never gone to the courts.



Why justice was like that, was it because of the system or power?



It is because of the lawyers that they engage..The judge who is sitting doesn't know who Neelam Krishna Murthy is. But he knows who Ansals are. Everybody knows them.. So obviously they don't want them to suffer. Justice is a luxury, which is accessible only to the rich, powerful, and corrupt. Yeah. It is not for ordinary citizens of this country. Our Criminal justice system is very accused-friendly and they are more concerned about the rights of the accused persons, not the victims, unfortunately...

As the Uphaar cinema hall, where 59 cinemagoers were killed in a massive blaze in 1997, is to be de-sealed as per the last week’s court order, the fate of Delhi’s biggest fire tragedy victims’ kin portrays a depressing picture while the owners get their property back in the city. On August 2, a Delhi court ordered to de-seal Uphaar cinema hall, where 59 cinemagoers were killed in a massive blaze during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, after considering an application by Ansal Theatres and Club Hotels Private Ltd, whose former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, both convicted in the fire tragedy case. The case is known for its two-and-a-half decade-old legal fight by a couple Neelam and her husband Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who have lost their two children in the tragedy. The legal battle of the grief-stricken couple for justice when they met obstacles being faced by common people to approach the legal system and delay of administration, is now streaming on Netflix as ‘Trial By Fire’. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Neelam, who also serves as the chairperson of the Association of the Victims of the Uphaar Tragedy, has fought a long and hard battle for justice against Sushil and Gopal Ansal. In an exclusive interview with Jaison Wilson after the court verdict, Neelam Krishnamoorthy talked to TNIE. Excerpts: What is your take on the court’s verdict which now allows Ansals to get back Uphaar theatres? In this case, it is the victims who have lost everything. But the courts are very sympathetic towards the Ansals, even when it comes to sentencing them or releasing the property. While sentencing them the court said, “Oh these people have grown old.” My question is, who has allowed them to grow old? Why did the court take two decades to decide a small matter? It was an open-and-shut case. I had moved the SC after the Ansals tampered with evidence. The apex court cancelled the bail. Thereafter, they were behind bars. Then the lawyers concluded the arguments in 26 hearings. When the matter came to the SC in 2010, then for 2 years, the lawyer kept on asking for adjournment and the SC kept granting it. Are you talking about the value of land of property? Yes, the property around 2480 square yards, as per their submission, worth 180 crore in 2015 will be many crores now. They can make it into a multiplex shopping mall. You can imagine how much they’re going to earn. They can sell those shops to the people or can put it on rent. What is the plight of a common man who is approaching justice now and then? Frankly, things were a little better in 97. If I had known the present system, I would have never approached the courts. I made a statement in 2015 when I said “I would have picked up a gun and shot them and I would have pleaded insanity. That was a better way of getting justice or getting closure for me.” I’ve already made the statement. I have no inhibitions about it. I have written that in my book also. If I knew the system works at the speed of a bullock cart, I would have never gone to the courts.Why justice was like that, was it because of the system or power? It is because of the lawyers that they engage..The judge who is sitting doesn't know who Neelam Krishna Murthy is. But he knows who Ansals are. Everybody knows them.. So obviously they don't want them to suffer. Justice is a luxury, which is accessible only to the rich, powerful, and corrupt. Yeah. It is not for ordinary citizens of this country. Our Criminal justice system is very accused-friendly and they are more concerned about the rights of the accused persons, not the victims, unfortunately...