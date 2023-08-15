Mosque needs to go to ease traffic, says NDMC; Delhi HC orders status quo

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the issue pertaining to the removal of a 150-year-old mosque located at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout in the city is pending before the religious committee headed by the Delhi government’s home secretary.

It submitted before Justice Prateek Jalan that a joint inspection was carried out to look into the demotion of the structure which is allegedly obstructing the safe and smooth flow of traffic.

The court directed the NDMC to place on record its counter affidavit filed in response to a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board anticipating the demolition of the mosque.

It also extended the interim order directing the authorities to maintain status quo and asked them to place before the court the report of the religious committee, once it is made available.

The court was hearing a plea filed against the NDMC move to demolish the mosque. The matter will be further heard on October 6.

In its reply, the NDMC said it had acted upon a letter issued by the Delhi traffic police in view of the increase in traffic, and that the joint inspection was carried out twice.

The officials concerned unanimously concluded that the religious structure is required to be removed/ relocated, it said.

As per the civic body, it was observed that the land is required to be utilised for redesigning the roundabout and for safe and smooth flow of traffic.

“Further, there is no other adequate feasible option but to utilise the piece of the land after removal of the religious structure in larger public interest. The petition is liable to be declined and the petition may be dismissed,” it said.

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the issue pertaining to the removal of a 150-year-old mosque located at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout in the city is pending before the religious committee headed by the Delhi government’s home secretary. It submitted before Justice Prateek Jalan that a joint inspection was carried out to look into the demotion of the structure which is allegedly obstructing the safe and smooth flow of traffic. The court directed the NDMC to place on record its counter affidavit filed in response to a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board anticipating the demolition of the mosque.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It also extended the interim order directing the authorities to maintain status quo and asked them to place before the court the report of the religious committee, once it is made available. The court was hearing a plea filed against the NDMC move to demolish the mosque. The matter will be further heard on October 6. In its reply, the NDMC said it had acted upon a letter issued by the Delhi traffic police in view of the increase in traffic, and that the joint inspection was carried out twice. The officials concerned unanimously concluded that the religious structure is required to be removed/ relocated, it said. As per the civic body, it was observed that the land is required to be utilised for redesigning the roundabout and for safe and smooth flow of traffic. “Further, there is no other adequate feasible option but to utilise the piece of the land after removal of the religious structure in larger public interest. The petition is liable to be declined and the petition may be dismissed,” it said.