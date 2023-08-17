DU rapped for using CLAT scores for law admissions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned Delhi University over its decision to offer admission in its five-year integrated law courses based on the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG) 2023 instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said, under the National Education Policy, once the decision is taken by the Ministry of Education, admissions are to be done in central universities only on the basis of CUET.“You are not special... There is a national policy. If 18 other central universities are relying on the CUET scores for admissions, why is DU not doing the same?” the bench remarked.

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation challenging the decision of DU to grant admissions to the five-year integrated law course solely on the basis of CLAT-UG, 2023 It is made clear that in case no counter affidavit is filed before the next date of hearing, the matter will be heard on the question of grant of interim relief,” the bench said.

It also granted time to the counsel for the Centre to file its reply to the plea and seek instructions in the matter.

“It is made clear that in case no counter affidavit is filed before the next date of hearing, the matter will be heard on the question of grant of interim relief,” the bench said. It also granted time to the counsel for the Centre to file its reply to the plea and seek instructions in the matter.

During the hearing, the counsel for DU submitted that the varsity has started the five-year integrated law course this year only and if a stay is granted on the operation of the August 4 notification, the whole academic year will be wasted. He said no admission is taking place as of now and only the notification has been issued and sought time to file a reply to the petition.

The DU’s counsel stated that “the university will not issue any advertisement inviting applications for the five-year law course based on CLAT till the next date of hearing.” The petition sought that the admissions to the five-year integrated law course be done through the CUET-UG, 2023.