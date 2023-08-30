Ex Delhi HC judge named interim Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chief

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three weeks after a Supreme Court order, the Delhi government has appointed retired Delhi High Court judge Jayant Nath as pro-tem chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Amid differences between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the chief of the DERC, Nath was appointed as a stop-gap chairperson of the commission. Sources said the new chairperson would be administered the oath of office soon.

Sources said the power department had issued the order following the approval of his appointment by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. “In compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India vide Order dated August 4, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to appoint Justice (Retd.) Jayant Nath as pro-tem Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission on an honorarium of a lumpsum amount of Rs. Seven Lakhs Per Month along with a working office and a staff car with driver as available to the chairperson, DERC, as decided by the Chief Minister and Lt. Governor in consultation with Justice (Retd.) Jayant Nath,” read the order issued by Delhi government’s power department.

Retired from the Delhi High Court in November 2021, Justice Nath was nominated as the interim chairperson of the power regulator by the Supreme Court on August 4 after the LG and the AAP government had failed to reach a consensus for the post. The order further said that he would continue to be engaged in other work, including arbitration, except in works which are in conflict of interest vis-a-vis functions, duties and responsibilities of Chairman, DERC.

Earlier, the AAP government had moved the apex court against the Centre’s June 22 notification to appoint retired Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar to the post. The post of DERC chairperson fell vacant in January when Shabihul Hasnain retired. The Delhi government then recommended the name of Rajeev Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge from the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the post and sent the file to L-G VK Saxena.

