Atishi pulls up PWD official over road condition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of poor condition of roads in Mandawali area, PWD Minister Atishi on Friday pulled up the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) and directed him to get the roads fixed promptly by stipulating a strict timeline. The minister has also instructed swift and strict action against the responsible officers for ‘deplorable’ condition of the road.

The minister stated that the deplorable condition of roads in the Mandawali area is completely unacceptable. Providing better roads in the capital and maintaining them appropriately is the responsibility of the PWD. In this regard, any laxity in the upkeep of roads will not be tolerated.

While instructing the Principal Secretary, she mentioned that an immediate timeline should be prepared to improve the condition of roads in Mandawali area. Within 48 hours, the timeline should be submitted to her. Additionally, she directed strict action be taken against the responsible officer for the poor road conditions in this area, ensuring it serves as an example for those who might be negligent in the future.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of poor condition of roads in Mandawali area, PWD Minister Atishi on Friday pulled up the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) and directed him to get the roads fixed promptly by stipulating a strict timeline. The minister has also instructed swift and strict action against the responsible officers for ‘deplorable’ condition of the road. The minister stated that the deplorable condition of roads in the Mandawali area is completely unacceptable. Providing better roads in the capital and maintaining them appropriately is the responsibility of the PWD. In this regard, any laxity in the upkeep of roads will not be tolerated. While instructing the Principal Secretary, she mentioned that an immediate timeline should be prepared to improve the condition of roads in Mandawali area. Within 48 hours, the timeline should be submitted to her. Additionally, she directed strict action be taken against the responsible officer for the poor road conditions in this area, ensuring it serves as an example for those who might be negligent in the future.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp