NDMC announces two-day school’s annual science fair

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of three years due to the pandemic, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be organizing a two-day NDMC Schools Annual Science Fair based on the theme "Technology and Toys."

As per the information received from the NDMC office, the event is scheduled at the NDMC Convention Centre on December 5 and 6.

An NDMC official said that the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony will be Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Government of India.

Satish Upadhyay, Vice Chairman of the NDMC, said that the event will foster a scientific spirit among school children and it also aligns with the Digital India Mission and the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy.

“This science fair will showcase the ingenuity of NDMC school children and feature participants from other renowned schools, including St. Columbus, St. Thomas, Modern School, Sardar Patel, etc. The overarching goal of the exhibition is to educate children on "Aatm Nirbhar Bharat" and contribute to the education of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Upadhyay said.

The NDMC VC added that one of the standout features of the science fair will be the “Live Science Talk” with prominent scientists and experts in the field and the event is open to students from all schools, parents, guardians, educators, school administrators, and science enthusiasts.

Upadhyay also shared some highlights of the exhibition, including the Mission Life Exhibition by primary students, Health Mela, Science Games, Science/Mathematics inventive exhibits, displays from Palika Tinkering Lab /Atal Tinkering Lab, and interactive workshops for students on "Fun with Science", "Science Behind Miracles," and exploring the wonders of science with the National Science Centre. The fair will also feature a display of science magazines and a “Do It Yourself” (DIY) Zone.

Apart from schools, the participants in the fair will also include the National Science Centre, science magazines and science reporters. More than 60 exhibitions showcasing the scientific thinking, abilities and innovative minds of future scientists will be displayed at the fair.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: After a gap of three years due to the pandemic, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be organizing a two-day NDMC Schools Annual Science Fair based on the theme "Technology and Toys." As per the information received from the NDMC office, the event is scheduled at the NDMC Convention Centre on December 5 and 6. An NDMC official said that the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony will be Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Government of India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Satish Upadhyay, Vice Chairman of the NDMC, said that the event will foster a scientific spirit among school children and it also aligns with the Digital India Mission and the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy. “This science fair will showcase the ingenuity of NDMC school children and feature participants from other renowned schools, including St. Columbus, St. Thomas, Modern School, Sardar Patel, etc. The overarching goal of the exhibition is to educate children on "Aatm Nirbhar Bharat" and contribute to the education of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Upadhyay said. The NDMC VC added that one of the standout features of the science fair will be the “Live Science Talk” with prominent scientists and experts in the field and the event is open to students from all schools, parents, guardians, educators, school administrators, and science enthusiasts. Upadhyay also shared some highlights of the exhibition, including the Mission Life Exhibition by primary students, Health Mela, Science Games, Science/Mathematics inventive exhibits, displays from Palika Tinkering Lab /Atal Tinkering Lab, and interactive workshops for students on "Fun with Science", "Science Behind Miracles," and exploring the wonders of science with the National Science Centre. The fair will also feature a display of science magazines and a “Do It Yourself” (DIY) Zone. Apart from schools, the participants in the fair will also include the National Science Centre, science magazines and science reporters. More than 60 exhibitions showcasing the scientific thinking, abilities and innovative minds of future scientists will be displayed at the fair. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp