School principal remains in his post 2 months after being booked for forgery

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite an FIR lodged two months ago against a government school principal in Shalimar Village for “presenting fake and fabricated certificates and documents” to the education department, the principal continues to be on his post with “no action taken against him neither from the education department nor from the police”.

The case against Advesh Narayan Mishra selected through UPSC to the post of Principal on the basis of submissions of fake documents. The directorate of education had issued provisional appointments to 334 posts of principal selected and recommended through UPSC.

In this regard, a complaint was received from Praveen Kumar Bhardwaj against Surya Prakash Mishra currently working as principal in government boys’ senior secondary school, Shalimar Village. The complaint had alleged that Mishra had used unfair means, fake and fabricated certificates or documents.

On the basis of the complaint, four teams consisting of two members in each team were sent to visit the certificate issuing authority to enquire into the matter by September 25. However, as this paper tried to approach the principal Surya Prakash Mishra, he disconnected the call and called back to say that his name is only Surya and not Surya Prakash Mishra and he is not aware of any FIR.

Meanwhile, there was no response either from the education department. A case under the section 468/471 ((Forgery for purpose of cheating) of IPC was registered against Mishra. A plea seeking investigation of the selection of 35 principals of Delhi government schools on the basis of “forged and fabricated documents” was filed before High Court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Despite an FIR lodged two months ago against a government school principal in Shalimar Village for “presenting fake and fabricated certificates and documents” to the education department, the principal continues to be on his post with “no action taken against him neither from the education department nor from the police”. The case against Advesh Narayan Mishra selected through UPSC to the post of Principal on the basis of submissions of fake documents. The directorate of education had issued provisional appointments to 334 posts of principal selected and recommended through UPSC. In this regard, a complaint was received from Praveen Kumar Bhardwaj against Surya Prakash Mishra currently working as principal in government boys’ senior secondary school, Shalimar Village. The complaint had alleged that Mishra had used unfair means, fake and fabricated certificates or documents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the basis of the complaint, four teams consisting of two members in each team were sent to visit the certificate issuing authority to enquire into the matter by September 25. However, as this paper tried to approach the principal Surya Prakash Mishra, he disconnected the call and called back to say that his name is only Surya and not Surya Prakash Mishra and he is not aware of any FIR. Meanwhile, there was no response either from the education department. A case under the section 468/471 ((Forgery for purpose of cheating) of IPC was registered against Mishra. A plea seeking investigation of the selection of 35 principals of Delhi government schools on the basis of “forged and fabricated documents” was filed before High Court. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp