Delhi: Building catches fire in Raj Nagar, four hospitalised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as four people were hospitalised after being rescued from a residential building that was gutted in a massive fire in Delhi’s Raj Nagar part-II, a fire department official said on Thursday.

According to the official, five people were rescued while 13 two-wheelers and two cars were burnt in the inferno.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a fire call was received at Vaishnavi's apartment in the wee hours of Thursday after which as many as 15 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site.

"The blaze had erupted in a ground plus four storey residential building. The fire originated on the stilt ground floor, specifically in the area designated for car, bike, and scooter parking,” said Garg.

From there, it rapidly spread to all upper floors of the building. The structure, comprising 16 flats across every floor, suffered from extensive fire damage. The premises cover an area of 400 square yards.

During the rescue operation, the DFS successfully rescued five individuals, while the remaining occupants were assisted in reaching a safe location.

