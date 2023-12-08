Delhi HC tells forest dept not to conduct wildlife event at Asola Bhatti sanctuary

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained a proposed forest department event called ‘Walk with Wildlife’ at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the southern Ridge, noting that protected surroundings are to be taken care of very delicately and minutely to ensure a good balance between eco-tourism and the protection of wildlife.

“Admittedly, sanctuaries are made for the preservation and protection of wildlife in their natural habitat. It is given that animals and humans must co-exist, but lately, man has been encroaching on the habitat of wildlife,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said while restraining the event “till further orders”.

The event, scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10, was to include a walkathon, a cyclothon, a half marathon, and ‘jungle on wheels” through 16 km.

It was argued by the forest department that the activity would be undertaken to promote awareness and appreciation of the Sanctuary amongst the residents of Delhi-NCR.

The high court noted that the event is expecting at least 100 participants for the event but there is nothing on record to show proper arrangement being made for the same.

“There is no plan/arrangement for the disposal of waste including human waste. There is no arrangement put forth for the prevention of loud noise created by the organizing of such a mass event,” the single-bench judge held.

The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary was made on a stretch of 32.71 sq. km, the court noted, referring to the forest department that many kinds of species/animals are there in the sanctuary, ranging from reptiles, herbivores, and carnivores.

In addition to the flora and fauna of the widlife sanctuary, there are about seven to eight leopards; however, it is admitted that neither the animals are tagged nor is the area isolated, it was noted by Justice Singh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained a proposed forest department event called ‘Walk with Wildlife’ at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the southern Ridge, noting that protected surroundings are to be taken care of very delicately and minutely to ensure a good balance between eco-tourism and the protection of wildlife. “Admittedly, sanctuaries are made for the preservation and protection of wildlife in their natural habitat. It is given that animals and humans must co-exist, but lately, man has been encroaching on the habitat of wildlife,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said while restraining the event “till further orders”. The event, scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10, was to include a walkathon, a cyclothon, a half marathon, and ‘jungle on wheels” through 16 km.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was argued by the forest department that the activity would be undertaken to promote awareness and appreciation of the Sanctuary amongst the residents of Delhi-NCR. The high court noted that the event is expecting at least 100 participants for the event but there is nothing on record to show proper arrangement being made for the same. “There is no plan/arrangement for the disposal of waste including human waste. There is no arrangement put forth for the prevention of loud noise created by the organizing of such a mass event,” the single-bench judge held. The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary was made on a stretch of 32.71 sq. km, the court noted, referring to the forest department that many kinds of species/animals are there in the sanctuary, ranging from reptiles, herbivores, and carnivores. In addition to the flora and fauna of the widlife sanctuary, there are about seven to eight leopards; however, it is admitted that neither the animals are tagged nor is the area isolated, it was noted by Justice Singh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp