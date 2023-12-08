Home Cities Delhi

India biennale to kick off at Red Fort, 7 themes for 7 days 

From ornate doors to magnificent ancient temples and from heritage step wells to rich textile designs, the art and architectural legacy of India will be showcased at the biennale.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The maiden India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale celebrating the rich tapestry of the country's artistic and cultural heritage is set to kick off at the historic Red Fort complex here on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the mega event.

He will also visit thematic pavilions set up in three British-era barracks of the Red Fort.

Large biennale banners have been put up at the venue, which has been decked up colourfully.

Seven "specially curated" thematic pavilions have been set up in the three barracks -- A1, A2 and B4 -- that have been refurbished for the event.

The seven-day India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB), helmed by the Union Culture Ministry, will open to the public on December 9.

Each day of the event has a different theme that will be complemented by "exclusively curated exhibitions" for which "seven distinguished curators have been onboarded", a senior official had earlier said.

The seven themes are 'Doors of India', 'Gardens of India', 'Baolis of India', 'Temples of India', 'Architectural Wonders of Independent India', 'Indigenous Design' and 'Women in Architecture and Design'.

