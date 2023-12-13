Home Cities Delhi

Go to Yemen but at own risk: Delhi HC to nurse’s mother

The Centre had told the court that India does not have diplomatic ties with Yemen and has closed down its embassy there.

Published: 13th December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court , Delhi HC

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the mother of Nimisha Priya, a nurse sentenced to death for murder in Yemen, to travel there along with another person “at her risk and responsibility” to negotiate ‘blood money’ for the victim’s family as a last resort to save her daughter.

Petitioner Premakumari, Priya’s mother, who hails from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad, had moved the court seeking permission to travel along with others to the Eastern country where Indians are currently not allowed to go.

The family hopes that paying ‘blood money’ to the family of the victim, Talal Abdo Mahdi, spares Priya’s life. Under Sharia law, ‘blood money’ is compensation paid by an offender or his kin to the family of the victim to obtain a pardon.

The Centre had told the court that India does not have diplomatic ties with Yemen and has closed down its embassy there.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to relax the travel advisory banning Indians travelling to Yemen as per the rule allowing an individual for specific and essential reasons for a limited time period at his or her own risk without any liability of the government.

“The court is inclined to direct the Centre to relax the notification for the petitioner, on the petitioner filing an affidavit to the effect that she will travel to Yemen with one Samuel for negotiating for release of her daughter at her risk and responsibility,” Justice Prasad ordered. Priya has been convicted of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi, who died in July 2017, after she injected him with sedatives in order to get back her passport from his possession.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemen Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp