L-G nod to promotion of 13 junior prosecutors to fill up court vacancies

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Public Prosecutors to the post of Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs), officials said. According to officials, ever since the recent creation of 17 new courts, the trial of cases was facing acute shortage of the APPs, adding that the move will help speeding of cases and the day-to-day working of the subordinate judiciary in the city.

“The L-G was informed that in view of shortage of Additional Public Prosecutors and due to creation of 17 new courts recently, it has become necessary to carry out the ad-hoc promotion of suitable officers from the feeder grade post of Assistant Public Prosecutor,” a senior official said.

The 13 APPs recommended by the screening committee for promotion have successfully completed the mandatory training and are clear from vigilance and other required departments, officials said. According to the Recruitment Rules, they have completed the eligibility requirement of being in service for six years as Assistant Public Prosecutors.“The promotions, ad hoc as of now, will be for six months or till the post are filled up on regular basis by the Union Public Service Commission, whichever is earlier,” the official added.

Simultaneously, a proposal of the Home Department for filling up 31 vacant posts of Additional Public Prosecutors on regular basis at the courts located in the city has been submitted to the Union Public Service Commission, the official added.

