Home Cities Delhi

L-G nod to promotion of 13 junior prosecutors to fill up court vacancies

The 13 APPs recommended by the screening committee for promotion have successfully completed the mandatory training and are clear from vigilance and other required departments, officials said.

Published: 14th December 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi L-G VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Public Prosecutors to the post of Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs), officials said. According to officials, ever since the recent creation of 17 new courts, the trial of cases was facing acute shortage of the APPs, adding that the move will help speeding of cases and the day-to-day working of the subordinate judiciary in the city.

“The L-G was informed that in view of shortage of Additional Public Prosecutors and due to creation of 17 new courts recently, it has become necessary to carry out the ad-hoc promotion of suitable officers from the feeder grade post of Assistant Public Prosecutor,” a senior official said.

The 13 APPs recommended by the screening committee for promotion have successfully completed the mandatory training and are clear from vigilance and other required departments, officials said. According to the Recruitment Rules, they have completed the eligibility requirement of being in service for six years as Assistant Public Prosecutors.“The promotions, ad hoc as of now, will be for six months or till the post are filled up on regular basis by the Union Public Service Commission, whichever is earlier,” the official added.

Simultaneously, a proposal of the Home Department for filling up 31 vacant posts of Additional Public Prosecutors on regular basis at the courts located in the city has been submitted to the Union Public Service Commission, the official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp