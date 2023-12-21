Air India Delhi-Mumbai flight gets engine fire warning; touches down safely

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India aircraft flying from the national capital to Mumbai had a fire warning indication in one of its engines, the airline said on Wednesday.

The flight AI 814 that took off from here on Tuesday was operated with an A320 aircraft.

Confirming that an “emergency” was declared but the flight landed uneventfully, Air India in a statement said that upon inspection, “no signs of fire or smoke were detected.”

"AI814 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 19 December 2023 experienced a fire warning indication on one of its engines. As a precaution, an emergency was declared and air traffic control was informed," the spokesperson said.

