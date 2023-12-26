Thick fog envelopes Delhi-NCR, flights delayed; IMD predicts rain this week

Jitendra Choubey and Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the forecast of a dense fog — visibility up to zero metres — over north and central India this week, the first service to get affected in the national capital is flights. As many as eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

The flights were diverted between 6 am and 9 am, according to the official. Seven flights were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one was diverted to Ahmedabad, the official said. Several parts of Delhi, including the IGI Airport, were covered with thick fog in the morning.

SpiceJet released an advisory cautioning that arrivals/departures from Delhi could be affected due to the bad weather. In a post, SpiceJet also shared the status of the flights saying, “Passengers are requested to check their flight status.” Taking to X, Delhi Airport posted that flights that are not CAT-III compliant may get affected.

Owing to the visibility and health hazards arising from the fog forecast, the IMD has issued an orange alert over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next two days. Delhi’s air quality on Monday remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI hovering at 395, according to Safar app.

The IMD has predicted a spell of rain in December-end and early January 2024. However, it said December is set to be one of the warmest months in recent history. The minimum temperatures are 2-3 degree C above normal over north, central and eastern India.

