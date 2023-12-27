Home Cities Delhi

Delhi airport sees nine flight diversions due to bad weather 

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted due to the bad weather.

Published: 27th December 2023 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport.

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to bad weather.

An official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted due to the bad weather.

In a series of posts on X late in the evening, the airline said the flight from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai to the national capital have been diverted.

Three flights were diverted to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur.

Delhi airport issued a fog update at 2225 hours.

"While landing and takeoff continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected," it said in a post on X.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday.

On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi airport Air India flights weather Vistara fog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp